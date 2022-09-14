Long Ball Launches Wings to Victory, 10-3

The Wings picked up their third consecutive win for the first time since late May thanks to homers from Daniel Johnson and Andrew Stevenson which helped the Red Wings slug their way to a 7-3 win over Lehigh Valley.

The Red Wings gave the ball to RHP Joan Adon (1-2) for Wednesday's game. He pitched 5.0 innings, allowed three earned runs, fanned five, and walked one in his outing.

The IronPigs jumped out to an early lead in the first courtesy of a solo home run, one of two solo shots that Adon allowed.

DH* Daniel Johnson* answered in the bottom of the first for the Wings with an RBI single which plated 1B John Nogowski to tie the game at one apiece.

The IronPigs quickly broke the tie as they scored two runs in the top of the second.

Following a leadoff triple in the top of the third, the Red Wings kept the IronPigs at bay by striking out 1B Darick Hall, and turning two on a sharp line-out to LF DJ Peters that resulted in an out at the plate on his assist.

In the bottom of the third, Johnson logged his first homer in a Red Wings uniform when he lined a three-run homer to left center.

The Wings took a 6-3 lead in the fourth with a two run blast from CF Andrew Stevenson, his second hit of the game giving him another multi-hit performance. With his two hit performance, Stevenson now has 41 multi-hit games.

In the bottom of the sixth, RF Jack Dunn collected his first hit as a Red Wing, a single to the left side. He would come around to score on an RBI double off the bat of C *Wilmer Perez *making it a 7-3 ballgame.

Dunn stole his first base in Triple-A in the bottom of the eighth. The Red Wings now have 140 stolen bags this season, the most since 1992, when the team swiped 152 bags. 2B* Adrian Sanchez *and Perez added insurance runs for the Wings with an RBI triple and an RBI double respectively. A sacrifice fly from* John Nogowski* made the score 10-3.

Following Adon, the Red Wings used four relievers to cover the final four innings of the game. Juan Minaya, Matt Cronin, Matt Brill and Luis Avilan combined to allow just one hit and two walks while striking out three to finish the game.

The Wings look to win four in a row as they give the ball to RHP* Franklyn Kilome* (2-7) on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. Rochester hasn't won four straight since May 29th.

