Max Scherzer to Start for the Syracuse Mets Wednesday, September 14th

SYRACUSE, NY - Max Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner, will be the starting pitcher for the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday, September 14th. The Syracuse Mets will face the Buffalo Bisons at NBT Bank Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., first pitch is 6:35 p.m.

Scherzer, who signed a three-year contract with the Mets in the offseason, is in the midst of a stellar 2022 season with New York. The 38-year-old has posted a 2.26 ERA in 20 starts so far this season, racking up 153 strikeouts in just less than 128 innings pitched. Scherzer combines with Jacob deGrom to form maybe the most lethal starting pitching tandem in all of professional baseball. Jacob deGrom made two rehab starts with Syracuse at NBT Bank Stadium in July.

Scherzer was placed on New York's 15-day Injured List on September 7th, retroactive to September 4th, with left oblique irritation. This is Scherzer's first appearance since then and his first appearance ever with Syracuse.

Fans should be aware of the following information before attending the game Wednesday evening:

Parking -

Syracuse Mets parking lots open at 4:30 p.m.

The Syracuse Mets offer convenient parking locations for fans at NBT Bank Stadium, parking costs $7 & is credit card ONLY!

Tailgating is permitted in NBT Bank Stadium lots on the outside edges of each lot, please ask Parking Lot staff if there are any questions

Tickets -

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to purchase tickets in-person or over the phone (315-474-7833).

You can purchase tickets online anytime at syracusemets.com

The team encourages you to use the official team site first before using secondary sites as you may end up paying more for tickets and fees at unofficial sites.

Clear Bag Policy -

Clear tote - do not exceed 12" x 8" x 12" or gallon re-sealable plastic bag are allowed entry

Small purses or clutch bags - do not exceed 8" x 12" are allowed entry

Diaper Bags accompanied by a child are allowed entry

Please visit syracusemets.com for more information on our clear bag policy

Fans can purchase tickets to see Scherzer & the Mets take on the Buffalo Bisons Wednesday, 9/14 at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833, phone orders cut off 2 hours before game time) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

