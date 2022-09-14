Former Jumbo Shrimp Groshans Debuts for Marlins

September 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp infielder Jordan Groshans made his MLB debut Tuesday for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot Park.

Groshans got the start for Miami at third. He hit eighth, going 0-for-3 in the Marlins' 2-1 loss.

A first-round pick (12th overall) by Toronto in 2018 out of the Magnolia High School, Groshans logged time with Jacksonville in 2022 after being acquired at the trade deadline. With the Jumbo Shrimp this season, Groshans has played in 31 games, batting .301/.399/.416/.814 with nine extra-base hits, seven doubles and two home runs with 10 RBIs. At the time of his promotion, he was ranked among the International League leaders in OBP (17th) and walks (17th).

Currently rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 12 prospect in the Marlins system, Groshans spent four seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays organization, flying through their system. The 2018-19 seasons saw him rise from Rookie ball with the GCL Blue Jays and Bluefield Blue Jays to finish out with Low-A Lansing. After the 2020 season was canceled, Groshans spent 2021 with Double-A New Hampshire, where he played in 75 games slashing .291/.367/.450/.817 with seven home runs and 40 RBIs. In 2022, he started with Double-A New Hampshire and was promoted to Buffalo after just five games. Groshans played in 67 games with the Bisons before he was traded to the Marlins for RHPs Anthony Bass and Zach Pop. Since August 1, Groshans ranks near the top in several categories for Jacksonville, games played (1st, 31), batting average (5th, .301), hits (2nd, 34), OBP, (2nd, .398) and OPS (7th, .814).

In addition to Groshans, former Jumbo Shrimp infielder Joe Dunand (May 7, Miami Marlins), right-handers Chad Smith (May 29, Colorado Rockies), Jason Alexander (June 1, Milwaukee Brewers), Aneurys Zabala (June 12, Miami Marlins), Max Meyer (July 16, Miami Marlins), outfielders Jerar Encarnacion (June 19, Miami Marlins) and JJ Bleday (July 23, Miami Marlins), right-hander Huascar Brazoban (July 24, Miami Marlins), infielder Charles Leblanc (July 30, Miami Marlins), left-hander Jake Fishman (July 31, Miami Marlins), outfielder Peyton Burdick (August 5, Miami Marlins), left-hander Andrew Nardi (August 16, Miami Marlins), outfielder Stone Garrett (August 17, Arizona Diamondbacks) and right-hander Bryan Hoeing (August 20, Miami Marlins) have also made their major league debuts thus far during the 2022 season.

Groshans is the 955th player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues, including the 117th former Jumbo Shrimp. Fifteen former Jumbo Shrimp have debuted in the majors in 2022. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.