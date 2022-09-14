John Albert Returns for Season Number Two

September 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Cleveland, Ohio native and center John Albert has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2022-2023 season.

Albert completed his first season in a Walleye uniform that saw him collect 24 goals, 24 assists, and 48 points in 51 games. He also averaged nearly a point-per-game during Toledo's playoff run with 17 (7G, 10A) in 21 contests. The former sixth round pick by Atlanta in the 2007 draft made it the highest level with nine games for the Winnipeg Jets during the 2013-14 campaign, scoring a goal. Albert is a longtime veteran of the AHL with six total seasons and 339 total games that featured 72 goals and 98 assists.

In the 2019-20 season, Albert skated in 44 contests for Jacksonville with eight goals and 21 assists. He posted career-bests in goals with 28 and points (45) while skating for St. John's in the 2013-14 season (63 contests). Prior to turning professional, the 33-year-old spent four seasons in Ohio playing for Ohio State University. He had over twenty points in all four years for the Buckeyes including surpassing 30 points in each of the last three years. His highest point total came as a sophomore in the 2008-09 season with 39 (11G, 28A) in 42 games played.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.