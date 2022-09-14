Knights Drop Game Two to Tides 13-11 on Wednesday
September 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights rallied for three runs in the ninth inning and even brought the tying run to first base, but the team fell short in game two of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 13-11 on Wednesday night from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. With the loss, the Knights have now dropped the first two games of the series against the Tides.
OF Blake Rutherford drove home two of Charlotte's three runs in the ninth inning on a two-run single with two outs. Rutherford, who then represented the tying run on first base, was stranded there as OF Adam Haseley popped out to second base to end the game.
Center fielder Mark Payton remained red hot at the plate and launched his team-best 25th home run of the season. His two-run shot came in the top of the second inning for the Knights. Payton finished the game with two hits, two runs scored, the home run and three RBIs. Currently, he is first on the Knights with 89 RBIs, just two away from tying Jeff Liefer for 10th all-time in Charlotte Knights single-season franchise history.
The Knights tallied 11 runs on 12 hits in a solid offensive showing. Yolbert Sánchez, Xavier Fernández and Blake Rutherford all had two hits apiece for the Knights. Catcher Carlos Pérez had three hits and three RBIs on the night. He started the game with an RBI single in the first inning and later added an RBI single in the ninth inning.
RHP Tobias Myers (1-15, 7.77) started the game for the Knights and was saddled with the loss. He allowed six runs on four hits over just one inning of work.
The Norfolk offense pounded out four home runs on the evening, two in the first inning against Myers. Right fielder Yusniel Diaz, who homered in the first inning, paced the offense with four hits and five RBIs. Brett Phillips, who also homered in the first inning, had three hits and three RBIs for the Tides.
The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. from the home of the Tides. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.
