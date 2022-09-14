Godoy Homers in Wednesday Afternoon Loss

INDIANAPOLIS - Jose Godoy's second home run in as many games gave the Indianapolis Indians an early two-run lead, but the offense fell quiet as they dropped the second game of the six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field, 4-3.

Following Godoy's homer in the second inning, the next 22 Indianapolis (70-66) batters were retired consecutively as the Mud Hens (76-60) came back for the win. All of Indy's baserunners came against starter Austin Bergner, with Angel De Jesus (W, 3-1), Drew Carlton and Miguel Diaz (S, 3) combining for 4.0 perfect innings in relief.

After a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jamie Westbrook in the top of the sixth inning brought the Mud Hens (76-60) within one run, Daz Cameron roped a one-out, RBI double to tie the game in the seventh. Back-to-back walks by Hunter Stratton (L, 2-6), the last of which came with the bases loaded, gave Toledo a lead it would not relinquish.

The visiting team got on the board first in the top of the opening frame when John Valente came home as Josh Lester was caught stealing second base. Ji-Hwan Bae and Brendt Citta then countered with back-to-back two-out doubles in the bottom half to tie the game.

The Indians will look for their first win of the series against the Mud Hens as the series continues tomorrow at 12:05 PM ET. RHP Cody Bolton (4-2, 3.23) is set to take the mound for the Indians against RHP Bryan Garcia (3-3, 3.48).

