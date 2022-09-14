Red Wings Soar over IronPigs

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Red Wings (61-76) had five players with multiple hits in their 10-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (72-64) on Wednesday afternoon. Andrew Stevenson, Jake Alu, Daniel Johnson, and Jack Dunn each had two hits, while Wilmer Perez recorded three hits. The Red Wings were 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position, while the IronPigs were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. In addition, the IronPigs used nine pitchers in the game.

The IronPigs began the game with a blast as Darick Hall homered against Joan Adon (2-2) in the top of the first inning. The home run for Hall was his 26th of the season. It was the third straight game he has hit a home run. The last IronPigs player to hit a home run in three straight games was Collin Cowgill.

Rochester tied the game at 1-1 against Jack Perkins in the bottom of the first inning. John Nogowski scored on a ground ball hit by Johnson. Lehigh Valley answered with two runs against Adon in the top of the second inning to take a 3-1 lead. Johan Camargo hit a sacrifice fly and Daniel Robertson hit his fourth home run of the season.

Johnson hit a three-run home run against Brian Marconi (0-1) in the bottom of the third inning to give Rochester a 4-3 lead. Stevenson hit a two-run home run against Bubby Rossman in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend Rochester's lead to 6-3. Perez hit an RBI double against Ofreidy Gomez in the bottom of the sixth inning to put Rochester ahead 7-3.

The Red Wings scored three runs against Francisco Morales in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 10-3 lead. Adrian Sanchez hit an RBI triple, Perez added an RBI double, and Nogowski hit a sacrifice fly.

The IronPigs and Red Wings play again on Thursday evening at Frontier Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

