Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes

Rochester Red Wings (61-76) 10, Lehigh Valley Ironpigs (72-64) â 3

Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY

Final: ROC 10, LHV 3

WP: Joan Adon (2-2, 4.73)â

LP: Brian Marconi (0-1, 3.24)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Lehigh Valley 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 8 0

Rochester 1 0 3 2 0 1 0 3 x 10 12 1

Game Information:

First Pitch: 1:06

Temperature: 74°F

Time of Game: 2:39

Attendance: 4,086

Home Runs:

LHV - Darick Hall (26) solo off RHP Joan Adon in the 1st (count: 1-1) to right field

LHV - Daniel Robertson (4) solo off RHP Joan Adon in the 2nd (count: 0-0) to left field

ROC - Daniel Johnson (5) three-run off LHP Brian Marconi in the 3rd (count: 2-1) to left field

ROC - Andrew Stevenson (15) two-run off RHP Bubba Rossman in the 4th (count: 0-0) to right field

Starting Pitchers:

RHP Jack Perkins: (0-1, 11.12) 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 9 BF, 26:16 (P:S), left up 3-1

RHP Joan Adon: (2-2, 4.73) 5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 22 BF, 68:43 (P:S), left up 6-3

RED WINGS NOTES

RAKE ALU: 3B Jake Alu beat out an infield single in the third inning, securing his second knock of the game and recording his 15th multi-hit performance of the season...the lefty reached base safely in nine straight games dating back to 9/4 and has picked up multiple hits in five of nine games...the Boston College alum finished the game 2-for-5 with a run scored.

- During his on-base streak, Alu leads all Wings in hits (14), home runs (5), RBI (14), and runs scored (9).

ANDREW HOMER-SON: CF Andrew Stevenson continues to build on his career-high, hitting a two-run shot for his 15th home run of the season...this long ball was Stevenson's fourth of the month, in just 12 games...the lefty had previously hit four home runs in a single month twice, in the months of June, and august while playing 25 games in each month.

- On the season, Stevenson leads the Wings in games played (124), runs (74), hits (141), doubles (30), triples (7), walks (39), and stolen bases (31), while tying for first in RBI (64), and ranking second in home runs (15).

DAN THE MAN: DH Daniel Johnson went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, and a run scored...his third-inning home run was his first of the season with Rochester and his first since 8/12 with Double-A Harrisburg.

The lefty collected his fourth multi-hit game of the season, his first since 9/7 against his former team, the Syracuse Mets.

- Johnson's four RBI in this contest are his most this season and his most since 4/15/2019 with Double-A Akron.

GETTING IT DUNN: Recently promoted utility man Jack Dunn picked up his first Triple-A hit today, in his second game with Rochester...the righty was transferred from Double-A Harrisburg on 9/13 making his debut with Rochester that day.

- While in Harrisburg he appeared in at least one game at every position except for catcher including eight games at 1B, 15 at 2B, 15 at 3B, four at SS, two in LF, and two in RF...in two games with Rochester, Dunn has already made an appearance apiece in both of the outfield corners.

WHY DO WE LIKE HIM? CUZ HE GETS ON BASE: 1B John Nogowski went 0-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored, and two walks...the righty has now recorded multiple walks in back-to-back games for the first time since 7/10 and 7/12 with Double-A Harrisburg...since joining the Wings on 8/3 Nogowski has recorded multiple walks in a single game five times.

- Since joining Rochester, the Florida native has walked more than he has struck out (23 BB/19 SO)

WHERE THERE'S A WIL-MER, THERE'S A WAY: In his second start of the season with Rochester, C Wilmer Perez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored...this marks the righty's first multi-hit game with Rochester and his first since 7/29 with High-A Wilmington...his two doubles today mark the first time he has recorded multiple extra-base hits since 9/1/19 with Single-A Auburn.

IRONPIGS NOTES

DARICK HALL-OF-FAME: Lehigh Valley slugger 1B Darick Hall blasted his 26th home run of the season tonight, tying him for 3rd place in the International League...in 14 games against the Wings this season, the Arizona native has a slash line of .276/.354/.741 with eight home runs after going 1-for-5 in today's game...the eight homers against Rochester are his most against a single opponent this season, going deep every 7.25 at-bats.

âNEXT GAME

Lehigh Valley vs. Rochester

Thursday, September 15th

First Pitch 6:05 p.m.

LHP Michael Plassmeyer (6-3, 2.66) vs. RHP Franklyn Kilome (2-7, 8.60)

