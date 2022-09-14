RailRiders Defeat Red Sox 4-1

MOOSIC, PA -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (75-61) defeated the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday night 4-1. With a Durham Bulls loss, the RailRiders find themselves in first place for the first time since April 9.

Worcester got on the board first against RailRiders starter Mitch Spence. In the top of the fourth, Johan Mieses brought one in with a single. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded in the bottom half of the inning. Ryan LaMarre was hit by a pitch, followed by a single from Josh Breaux. Ronald Guzman ripped a line drive home run to right field, giving SWB a 3-1 lead.

LaMarre added another tally in the fifth with an RBI single to right for a 4-1 advantage. Spence lasted six innings, retiring the last eight batters he saw. He struck out seven WooSox.

The RailRiders bullpen was solid. Michael Gomez relieved in the seventh with a scoreless frame. MLB rehabber Zack Britton had a 1-2-3 eighth with a strikeout. Tyler Duffey recorded the final three outs for the save. Spence (3-2) earned the win with Connor Seabold (8-2) taking the loss. The RailRiders have climbed all the way back from dead last in the division to first place.

The last time Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was in first place was on April 9 when they were tied with Worcester and Rochester at 4-1 on the season. It has been 158 days since April 9. SWB reached a season-low on June 8, seventeen games under .500 (19-36), in last place (10th) and 15.5 games back of first. At the time, it was the third worst record in all of professional baseball behind the Kansas City Royals (18-37) and the Visalia Rawhide (16-37).

