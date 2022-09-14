Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (75-60) vs. Indianapolis Indians (70-65)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #136 / Home #65: Toledo Mud Hens (75-60) vs. Indianapolis Indians (70-65)

PROBABLES: RHP Austin Bergner (1-3, 7.20) vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (3-7, 4.53)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Josh VanMeter ripped two doubles as the Indianapolis Indians were held to just five hits in their series-opening loss to the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday night, 9-1. The Mud Hens brought across a run in each of their first three plate appearances and broke open the game with a four-run fifth to extend the lead to 7-0. Following a leadoff triple by Brendon Davis, in the top of the second, Ali Sanchez brought home the would-be winning run on a sacrifice fly. Major league rehabber David Bednar opened for the Indians. After issuing a leadoff walk, he surrendered the contests first run on an RBI double by shortstop Zack Short. Bednar would go on to retire the next three batters, two of the outs came way of strikeout. Toledo's starting pitcher Daniel Ponce De Leon struck out seven in 6.0 one-run innings. After a VanMeter double and Carter Bins single to put runners on the corners for the Indians with one out in fifth, Ponce De Leon surrendered the Indians lone run when Jared Oliva grounded into a force out to score VanMeter.

HOME GROWN: Ossian, Ind. native Josh VanMeter made his first appearance with Indianapolis after being outrighted by Pittsburgh on Sept. 10 and went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles. It was his sixth game at Victory Field this season after joining the Indians on a rehab assignment from June 21-26, and in those games he is 4-for-21 with four runs scored. He is no stranger to the ballpark at the corner of West and Maryland Streets in downtown Indianapolis, appearing at The Vic in 18 games during his time with Louisville from 2018-19. VanMeter raked in those games, hitting .323 (20-for-63) with nine extra-base hits, 10 RBI, 15 runs scored and more walks (13) than strikeouts (12).

BAES-RUNNING: Ji-Hwan Bae has been flashing speed that the Indians haven't seen the likes of since Kevin Newman snagged 28 bases during his 2018 Team MVP campaign. The 23-year-old super-utilityman has a team-leading 27 stolen bases this season, which ranks 10th among International League leaders (Omaha's Darion Blanco leads the league with 39). Rajai Davis owns the single-season record (since 2005) for the most stolen bases in a single season by an Indians baserunner at 45 bags swiped. Fourteen total baserunners since 2005 have more stolen bases than Bae does now, all of which are listed below:

45 - Rajai Davis (2006) 34 - Chase d'Arnaud (2012), Nate McLouth and Cesar Crespo (2005)

44 - Nyjer Morgan (2008) 33 - Andrew McCutchen (2008)

38 - Felix Pie (2013) 30 - Chase d'Arnaud (2014)

36 - Alen Hanson (2016) 29 - Darren Ford (2013)

35 - Alen Hanson (2015) 28 - Kevin Newman (2018), Keon Broxton (2015), Brian Bixler (2007)

As a team, the Indians have 140 total stolen bases, their most since snagging a league-leading 168 in 2015 with Alen Hanson and Keon Broxton at the head of the baserunning charge. This season's total currently ranks fifth among International League teams, and it would be the first time the Indians finished in the top five of stolen bases since stealing the second most in 2018 (111). Their 69 stolen bases in 2019 was tied for 10th in the IL, and their 71 last season was tied for 14th in the Triple-A East.

ALL-STAR POWER: Right-handed closer David Bednar made a rehab start with the Indians last night and took the loss as he surrendered just one run on one hit in his lone inning of work. Despite the traffic, Bednar fanned two in the frame and fired in 13 of his 22 pitches for strikes. It was his first career Triple-A appearance after being promoted to the big leagues directly from Double-A in 2019 and the first start of his professional career.

TODAY: After going 8-4 through their first 12-game homestand of the season from Aug. 16-28, the Indians will look to finish off their 2022 home slate of games with 12 consecutive games at Victory Field. After losing the series opener against Toledo, Indy has the opportunity to build on a 7-6 season-series lead against the Mud Hens this season, owning a 4-3 record on its home turf. To continue the series today at 1:35 PM ET, Osvaldo Bido will take the mound looking for his third consecutive win. In three appearances (two starts) against the Mud Hens this season, he has a 4.05 ERA (3er/6.2ip) and nine strikeouts. Countering for Toledo will be right-hander Austin Bergner, who has never faced Indianapolis in his career and has just five Triple-A appearances (four starts) under his belt.

OSVALDO ON ONE: Osvaldo Bido will make his 30th appearance (22nd start) today as he looks to continue his recent command success. The right-hander has struck out seven-or-more batters five times this season, four of which have come in his last six starts. Over his first 15 appearances (through June 22), he registered a 1.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio (34 BB, 41 K). In his last 13 games (since June 28), that ratio has bumped up to 2.64 K/BB (22 BB, 58 K).

