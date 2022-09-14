Redbirds' Staff Allows 10 Runs in Loss to I-Cubs

DES MOINES, IA - The Memphis Redbirds dropped a 10-5 game to the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.

The Redbirds went up 2-0 quickly thanks to a Juan Yepez RBI double and an Austin Allen home run. The lead disappeared in the bottom of the second inning when the I-Cubs plated three, taking the lead on a two-run single from Scott McKeon.

After an Esteban Quiroz home run, Memphis drew with a run at 4-3 after a strikeout-wild pitch with a runner on third. Iowa broke it open with a bases clearing double from John Hicks in the fifth inning and rallied for two more on a Matt Mervis two-run home run in the sixth.

Connor Thomas (6-10) took his third straight loss after surrendering eight runs (six earned) on nine hits while walking three in five innings. The Redbirds defense also committed three errors, tying a season-high.

The Memphis Redbirds (67-70) and Iowa Cubs (62-75) continue their six-game series on Thursday, September 15 at Principal Park. LHP Garrett Williams will face LHP Wyatt Short. First pitch is scheduled for 6:38pm CDT.

