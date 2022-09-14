Redbirds' Staff Allows 10 Runs in Loss to I-Cubs
September 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Memphis Redbirds dropped a 10-5 game to the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.
The Redbirds went up 2-0 quickly thanks to a Juan Yepez RBI double and an Austin Allen home run. The lead disappeared in the bottom of the second inning when the I-Cubs plated three, taking the lead on a two-run single from Scott McKeon.
After an Esteban Quiroz home run, Memphis drew with a run at 4-3 after a strikeout-wild pitch with a runner on third. Iowa broke it open with a bases clearing double from John Hicks in the fifth inning and rallied for two more on a Matt Mervis two-run home run in the sixth.
Connor Thomas (6-10) took his third straight loss after surrendering eight runs (six earned) on nine hits while walking three in five innings. The Redbirds defense also committed three errors, tying a season-high.
The Memphis Redbirds (67-70) and Iowa Cubs (62-75) continue their six-game series on Thursday, September 15 at Principal Park. LHP Garrett Williams will face LHP Wyatt Short. First pitch is scheduled for 6:38pm CDT.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 14, 2022
- Jack of All Trades: Ji-Hwan Bae's Versatility Has Shined in Breakout Season - Indianapolis Indians
- Redbirds' Staff Allows 10 Runs in Loss to I-Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- Long Ball Launches Wings to Victory, 10-3 - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Snap Skid with Five-Run Win - Iowa Cubs
- Mud Hens Come Back to Win Sixth Straight - Toledo Mud Hens
- Godoy Homers in Wednesday Afternoon Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Soar over IronPigs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Britton Rejoins RailRiders on MLB Rehab - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Groshans Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- John Albert Returns for Season Number Two - Toledo Mud Hens
- Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (75-60) vs. Indianapolis Indians (70-65) - Indianapolis Indians
- September 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 14 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Max Scherzer to Start for the Syracuse Mets Wednesday, September 14th - Syracuse Mets
- Álvarez Homers, But Buffalo Outlasts Syracuse, 15-8, in Marathon Night at NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons' Offense Erupts For 15-8 Victory Over Syracuse On Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.