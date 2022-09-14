Four-Run Fourth Key as Stripers Bash Bulls 7-2

September 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Rylan Bannon slashed three hits as the Gwinnett Stripers (65-70) rode a four-run fourth to a 7-2 victory over the Durham Bulls (75-62) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Ozzie Albies lined a two-run triple in his seventh rehab game with Gwinnett as the Stripers picked up their fourth straight win.

Decisive Plays:With the game tied at 1-1 entering the bottom of the fourth, Ryan Goins drove in Bannon with a line drive to right field for a 2-1 lead. Hendrik Clementina followed with an RBI single of his own before Albies cranked a two-run triple into the right field corner to give Gwinnett a 5-1 advantage. The Stripers scored twice more in the bottom of the fifth, then Durham added a run in the seventh.

Key Contributors:Bannon went 3-for-4 with two runs, one RBI, and two stolen bases. Albies finished 1-for-4 with the triple and two RBIs. Hernan Perez scored twice and stole two bases on a 1-for-3 night. Delino DeShields Jr. doubled and scored, finishing 1-for-3. Starter Jared Shuster tossed 4.0 innings and allowed one run before handing the ball off to Victor Vodnik (W, 2-0), Freddy Tarnok (H, 2), and Jay Jackson. For Durham, Jim Haley (2-for-3, double, two RBIs) and David Rodriguez (2-for-4, double, run) each had multi-hit nights.

Noteworthy:Albies' triple was the 12th of his career with Gwinnett, tying him for second in club history alongside Sean Kazmar Jr. Bannon continues his strong start as a Striper, now hitting .352 (19-for-54) in 17 games with Gwinnett. The Stripers drew even with the Bulls on the season with the win, now 7-7 against Durham in 2022.

Next Game (Thursday, September 15): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. LHP Kyle Muller (6-7, 3.06 ERA) for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Bulls. Celebrate Oktoberfest early with a "Frank N' Stein" Pack! Each pack includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers beer stein. It is also Thirsty Thursday™, presented by Michelob Ultra.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.