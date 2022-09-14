Four-Run Fourth Key as Stripers Bash Bulls 7-2
September 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Rylan Bannon slashed three hits as the Gwinnett Stripers (65-70) rode a four-run fourth to a 7-2 victory over the Durham Bulls (75-62) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Ozzie Albies lined a two-run triple in his seventh rehab game with Gwinnett as the Stripers picked up their fourth straight win.
Decisive Plays:With the game tied at 1-1 entering the bottom of the fourth, Ryan Goins drove in Bannon with a line drive to right field for a 2-1 lead. Hendrik Clementina followed with an RBI single of his own before Albies cranked a two-run triple into the right field corner to give Gwinnett a 5-1 advantage. The Stripers scored twice more in the bottom of the fifth, then Durham added a run in the seventh.
Key Contributors:Bannon went 3-for-4 with two runs, one RBI, and two stolen bases. Albies finished 1-for-4 with the triple and two RBIs. Hernan Perez scored twice and stole two bases on a 1-for-3 night. Delino DeShields Jr. doubled and scored, finishing 1-for-3. Starter Jared Shuster tossed 4.0 innings and allowed one run before handing the ball off to Victor Vodnik (W, 2-0), Freddy Tarnok (H, 2), and Jay Jackson. For Durham, Jim Haley (2-for-3, double, two RBIs) and David Rodriguez (2-for-4, double, run) each had multi-hit nights.
Noteworthy:Albies' triple was the 12th of his career with Gwinnett, tying him for second in club history alongside Sean Kazmar Jr. Bannon continues his strong start as a Striper, now hitting .352 (19-for-54) in 17 games with Gwinnett. The Stripers drew even with the Bulls on the season with the win, now 7-7 against Durham in 2022.
Next Game (Thursday, September 15): Gwinnett vs. Durham, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. LHP Kyle Muller (6-7, 3.06 ERA) for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Bulls. Celebrate Oktoberfest early with a "Frank N' Stein" Pack! Each pack includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers beer stein. It is also Thirsty Thursday™, presented by Michelob Ultra.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 14, 2022
- Diaz Leads Tides With Five Rbi In Shootout Win - Norfolk Tides
- Four-Run Fourth Key as Stripers Bash Bulls 7-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Drop Game Two to Tides 13-11 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Max Scherzer Electrifies Crowd in Rehab Start, Buffalo Takes the Game, 2-1, in Ten Innings - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons Slip Past Syracuse 2-1 in 10 Innings - Buffalo Bisons
- Four-Run Fourth Key as Stripers Bash Bulls 7-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Defeat Red Sox 4-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Support Red Cross Blood Drive and Local First Responders on Weekend of 9/11 - Worcester Red Sox
- Duran Doubles as WooSox Take 4-1 Loss in Scranton - Worcester Red Sox
- Gwinnett Defeats Durham 7-2 - Durham Bulls
- Cox Shines in Third Straight Quality Start Against Columbus - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jack of All Trades: Ji-Hwan Bae's Versatility Has Shined in Breakout Season - Indianapolis Indians
- Redbirds' Staff Allows 10 Runs in Loss to I-Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- Long Ball Launches Wings to Victory, 10-3 - Rochester Red Wings
- I-Cubs Snap Skid with Five-Run Win - Iowa Cubs
- Mud Hens Come Back to Win Sixth Straight - Toledo Mud Hens
- Godoy Homers in Wednesday Afternoon Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Soar over IronPigs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Britton Rejoins RailRiders on MLB Rehab - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Groshans Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- John Albert Returns for Season Number Two - Toledo Mud Hens
- Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (75-60) vs. Indianapolis Indians (70-65) - Indianapolis Indians
- September 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 14 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Max Scherzer to Start for the Syracuse Mets Wednesday, September 14th - Syracuse Mets
- Álvarez Homers, But Buffalo Outlasts Syracuse, 15-8, in Marathon Night at NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse Mets
- Bisons' Offense Erupts For 15-8 Victory Over Syracuse On Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Four-Run Fourth Key as Stripers Bash Bulls 7-2
- Four-Run Fourth Key as Stripers Bash Bulls 7-2
- Albies' Five-Hit Night, Walk-Off Homer Give Stripers 5-4 Win
- Taylor Motter Named International League Player of the Week
- Stripers' Series Finale in Buffalo Canceled on Sunday