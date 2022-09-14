Britton Rejoins RailRiders on MLB Rehab

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that pitcher Zack Britton will rejoin the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders tonight on a Major League rehab assignment. Britton is scheduled to pitch in relief tonight as the RailRiders host the Worcester Red Sox with a 6:35 P.M. first pitch on the slate.

Britton's rehab stint started with the Tampa Tarpons on August 24. He appeared in three games spanning 2.1 innings of work before joining Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on September 7 in Durham, working one inning with one strikeout and one walk, totaling 15 pitches over four batters. On Sunday, the 34-year-old struck out two over one inning for the Patriots in their game at Hartford.

Britton last appeared on a Major League mound on August 19, 2021. Britton underwent surgery to reconstruct the UCL in his left elbow and remove a bone chip almost exactly one year ago.

New York acquired Britton at the 2018 deadline and he has pitched in 133 games for the Yankees since the trade. All told, he has appeared in 439 games over an 11-year career with Baltimore and New York.

Britton is the seventh Yankees player to rehab with the RailRiders this season, joining Aroldis Chapman, Domingo Germán, Jonathan Loáisiga, Tim Locastro, Ron Marinaccio and Ben Rortvedt.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its second-to-last homestand of the 2022 season this evening and hosts Worcester through Sunday.

