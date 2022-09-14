Bisons Slip Past Syracuse 2-1 in 10 Innings
September 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - On a night where the starting pitching matchup saw the International League's top starter square off against a three-time Cy Young award winner, offense came at a premium in the Buffalo Bisons 2-1 extra inning victory over the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
Max Scherzer started for Syracuse on a Major League injury rehab assignment, working back from a left oblique strain. The eight-time all-star lasted 3.2 innings allowing three hits and one run with a walk and seven strikeouts.
The lone run allowed came off the bat of L.J. Talley in the top of the second inning. His seventh home run of the season cleared the right field wall past the outstretched glove of Khalil Lee. The lead-off homer gave the Bisons a 1-0 advantage.
Casey Lawrence cruised through five innings in his 22nd start of the season for Buffalo. The right hander retired each of the first ten batters he faced, before a Jake Mangum base hit with one out in the bottom of the fourth frame. Lawrence finished the night giving up four hits without surrendering a run with four strikeouts.
The Bisons bullpen once again came through. Shaun Anderson and Nick Allgeyer each worked scoreless innings in relief in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively. Anderson allowed a walk but picked out a strikeout, while Allgeyer struck out three in a row after a lead-off base hit by Yolmer Sanchez.
The Mets tied the score in the bottom of the eighth after a lead-off walk to Travis Jankowski was followed by a Mangum RBI double to left field. Syracuse's lone run of the night tied the game 1-1 against Kyle Johnston.
The go-ahead run scored in the top of the 10th inning against Locke St. John. The lefty reliever gave up a sacrifice fly to Yoshi Tsutsugo that scored the automatic baserunner John Aiello from third. Foster Griffin pitched the final two innings, including the bottom of the 10th, to record his fifth win of the season. The lefty struck out Dominic Smith to end the game, his fourth strikeout in relief.
The extra inning victory was the Herd's eighth of the season. They have taken each of the first two games of the series against Syracuse. The two teams will meet on Thursday night for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
