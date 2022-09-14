Bisons' Offense Erupts For 15-8 Victory Over Syracuse On Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY - The Buffalo Bisons set a new season high in runs scored with an emphatic 15-8 victory against the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

The game was delayed by inclement weather for an hour and a half before, but that did not stop the Bisons from wasting anytime offensively in the top of the first. Buffalo scored five times in the opening inning, racing out to a 5-0 lead. Syracuse starter Tylor Megill did not get through the top of the first, allowing all five runs on just three hits and issuing a pair of walks.

Otto Lopez batted twice in the first, and he led off the game with an infield single. The utilityman scored the first run of the game on a two-run double by Rafael Lantigua for a 2-0 lead. Nathan Lukes drove in a pair with a single to right, doubling the advantage to 4-0. Yoshi Tsutsugo capped the frame with an RBI single off of Drew Smith.

Syracuse roared back with five runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game at five. The first three batters of the inning reached against starter Jose De Leon, he was charged with three runs in a no decision. The inning was capped by a solo home run by Francisco Alvarez to right field. The top prospect in baseball's seventh homer of the season tied the game 5-5.

L.J. Talley helped the Bisons offense come alive in the top of the fifth, his first hit in three straight innings produced a pair of runs and gave Buffalo a 7-5 lead. Two batters later Lukes added his third RBI of the night to extend the team's lead to 8-5.

The Bisons scored three more runs in the top of the sixth frame thanks to four straight reaching base against left hander Nate Fisher. Lopez, Spencer Horwitz, and Davis Schneider all scored in the sixth. Schneider collected his second Triple-A RBI with a base hit to left field and then scored on a wild pitch. Talley drove in another run to balloon the Herd's lead to 11-5.

All nine Bisons batters reached base in the victory, including Cullen Large. He blasted his seventh home run of the season was a solo shot to right field and opened up a four-run top of the seventh for Buffalo. Schneider contributed his second RBI in as many innings, while Talley racked up two more RBIs for five in the game, and increased Buffalo's lead to 15-5.

Dominic Smith belted a three-run home run for Syracuse in the bottom of the seventh to try and mount a late rally, 15-8. However, the Mets failed to score again off of Thomas Hatch.

Nate Pearson pitched for a second time on a Major League injury rehab assignment. They righty was credited with his second victory of the year with Buffalo thanks to a scoreless bottom of the fourth. Pearson recorded one strikeout of the four batters he faced.

Four different Bisons hitters recorded a multi-hit performance, let by Talley's three hits. The Herd pounded out 14 hits against the Syracuse pitching staff for the victory.

The victory helped the Bisons snap a two-game losing streak ahead of Wednesday night's matchup against Syracuse. The two teams are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

