SWB RailRiders Game Notes

September 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (69-66) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (74-61)

Game 137 | Home Game 68 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Connor Seabold (8-1, 3.06) vs RHP Mitch Spence (2-2, 3.96)

SEABOLD: Earned win, 6.0 IP, 4 H, ER, 6 K @ Lehigh Valley 9/7 (3-1 W)

SPENCE: Earned win, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB, 7 K @ Durham 9/8 (7-2 W)

LAST TIME OUT

DURHAM, NC (September 13, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (74-61) came back for a gritty 5-4 victory over the Worcester Red Sox. With a Gwinnett win, SWB is just a half-game back of the Durham Bulls in the International League East.

Worcester got on the board in the first inning. A pop-up landed on the infield with two outs and two on to give the WooSox a 2-0 lead. Johan Mieses singled home another to make it a three-run, seven-batter first.Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded in their half of the third inning. Red Sox number seven prospect Bryan Mata had not allowed a hit, but had walked five and hit a batter by the time Armando Alvarez drove in two with a single to right. The Sox got one back with a solo shot from Ronaldo Hernández against José Mujica in the fifth to increase the lead to 4-2. Rob Brantly put one on the board with an RBI groundout in the sixth for SWB, making it 4-3 WooSox.

A series of stellar defensive plays highlighted the night for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Blake Perkins made a diving grab in center field to rob Nick Sogard of a hit in the sixth. Matt Pita made a diving grab to rob Hernández of extra bases in the seventh. The RailRiders rallied in the eighth inning. Ben Rortvedt and Ronald Guzmán reached on a single and double. Phillip Evans bounced a single up the middle to give SWB their first and only lead of the night, 5-4.

Jimmy Cordero locked down the final three outs for his second save. The RailRiders bullpen retired 15 of the last 17 batters faced after the Hernández solo homer in the fifth. Jacob Barnes (1-1) earned his first SWB win out of the bullpen. Darwinzon Hernadez (0-2) takes the loss.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are at home for their final six-game homestand of the season to host the Worcester Red Sox. The last time the WooSox were at PNC Field, the RailRiders won four of six games while outscoring their foes 34-31.

BEEN A LONG TIME - With a win tonight and a Durham loss, the RailRiders would be in first place. The last time Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was in first place was on April 9 when they were tied with Worcester and Rochester at 4-1 on the season. It has been 158 days since April 9. SWB reached a season-low on June 8 seventeen games under .500 (19-36), in last place (10th) and 15.5 games back of first. At the time, it was the third worst record in all of professional baseball behind the Kansas City Royals (18-37) and the Visalia Rawhide (16-37).

DOWN THE STRETCH - With just 14 days to go in the regular season, only three teams in the International League East have been eliminated from postseason play (Rochester, Syracuse and Charlotte). Norfolk is the furthest back (8.0 GB) with an elimination number of seven. The top six are within five and a half games of first-place Durham.

WHAT'S LEFT - The RailRiders play this six-game series against Worcester at home, followed by six games on the road against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. They'll return home on September 26 for the final homestand of the year, beginning with a rain-suspended game and three more contests against the Buffalo Bisons. All three of those teams are currently below SWB in the standings.

EYES ON BULLS - The first-place Durham Bulls lost last night 5-4 in a walk-off against the Gwinnett Stripers. A rehabbing Ozzie Albies hit a walk-off solo homer while going 5-for-5. The Bulls host the Norfolk Tides next week before finishing the season on the road against the Charlotte Knights.

SHRIMPY-SHRIMPY-SHRIMPY - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are currently tied with the RailRiders for second place. After winning last night 4-1, they face the Nashville Sound tonight at 8:05 PM EST. They'll host the Charlotte Knights next week and finish on the road at Norfolk. SWB split their season series against the Shrimp.

RUN FOREST, RUN - The RailRiders have set a new single-season franchise record with 150 stolen bases, besting the 2021 RailRiders who stole 148. The previous record to that was set in 2000 with 139 stolen bases.

ALV OR NOTHING - Armando Alvarez has bat in the cleanup spot in his last three games. He's 6-for-12 with a homer and five RBI out of that spot in the lineup. Prior to these last few games, he had only batted in the fourth spot of the lineup 32 times in 557 games. He's gone 12 for his last 28 (.429) since the start of the Durham series last week. This comes after going just 1-for-11 in the last home series against the Syracuse Mets.

CHRISY WAKE UP- Chris Owings smacked two home runs in Sunday's finale against the Bulls. It was his first multi-homer game since April 27, 2017 while with the Diamondbacks (vs San Diego). Owings has hits in five of his last seven games played, dating back to September 3. He is 11-for-24 (.458) with three home runs and 10 RBI in that span.

PERKS OF THE JOB - Blake Perkins has hits in six of his last eight games since September 2. He's slashing .321/.474/.571 in 10 September games.

RYAN & THE LAST DRAGON - Ryan LaMarre is 19 for his last 46 (.413) in his last fourteen games since August 19. He has hits in twelve of those games. Prior to this stretch, LaMarre had gone 14 for his first 67 (.209) in 27 games. The 33-year-old swatted three home runs last week in Durham.

STREAKY - Armando Alvarez has an eight-game hit streak and a nine-game on-base streak... Chris Owings has a six-game hit streak and a seven-game on-base streak... Blake Perkins has an eight-game on-base streak... Rob Brantly and Ben Rortvedt have six-game on-base streaks...

ON DECK - Thursday is Thirsty Thursday. Enjoy $1.00 specials on Bud Light and Pepsi products for two hours after gates open, presented by Budweiser and Eyewitness News. It's also the RailRiders final Copa de la Diversión game of the season, presented by La Tolteca.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (86-56) won in ten innings 7-6 over the Boston Red Sox last night. Aaron Judge homered twice and now has 57 on the season. NYY has twenty games left this season. Nestor Cortes faces Brayan Bello tonight at 7:10 PM from Fenway Park... The Somerset Patriots (81-50) were outlasted by the Portland Sea Dogs in an 11-inning bout that resulted in a 10-9 loss. Somerset took two separate leads early in the game (third and fifth innings) and tied the game twice late (ninth and tenth innings) to force extras. Barrett Loseke starts tonight at 6:35 PM...

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.