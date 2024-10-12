Moose Top Wild, 6-4
October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (1-0-0-0) claimed a 6-4 win over the Iowa Wild (0-1-0-0) in their season-opener Saturday evening at Wells Fargo Arena.
Ben King opened the scoring just over four minutes into the period off a pass from C.J. Suess. The centreman fired a puck into the pads of Samuel Hlavaj that bounced it's way into the net, landing him his first goal in a Moose uniform. Brendan Gaunce evened the score for the Wild with eight minutes remaining in the first, shooting one past the glove of Moose goaltender Thomas Milic. A goal from Iowa's Devin Shore was overturned with just under three minutes left in the period, keeping things all tied up at 1-1. Thomas Milic made seven saves on nine shots for the Moose, and Samuel Hlavaj went eight for nine on the other end for the Iowa Wild.
Dominic Toninato put the Moose up 2-1, finishing off a Nikita Chibrikov rebound just over seven minutes into the period. Manitoba's second power play set up rookie Elias Salomonsson's first AHL career goal with a snipe from the blue line to build a two-goal lead for the Moose. Reese Johnson put one past Milic just a few minutes later, bringing the Wild back within one. Parker Ford re-established the two-goal Moose lead just 37 seconds later with an end-to-end shorthanded goal. Travis Boyd and Michael Milne scored a pair of power play goals for the Wild just 53 seconds apart to end the period, and even the score at 4-4.
Simon Lundmark scored the game-winning goal with nine minutes remaining in the third, off a pass from Elias Salomonsson marking the Swedish defenceman's second point in his AHL debut. The Wild emptied the net with just under two minutes left in the game, and Nikita Chibrikov sent one over the line to secure a 6-4 win for the Moose. Thomas Milic registered 24 saves on 28 shots, including all 11 he faced in the third, in the Moose win. Samuel Hlavaj recorded 16 saves on 21 shots for the Wild in the losing effort.
Quotable
Moose Forward Parker Ford (Click for full interview)
"We just found a way in the third period, and that's what you gotta do. WWe went in thinking it was a 0-0 game and just grinded it out. We found a way to get the two points."
Statbook
Dating back to the 2023-24 season, Parker Ford (1G, 1A) has points in four straight games with six points (4G, 2A)
Nikita Chibrikov recorded three points (1G, 2A) in the Moose win
Brad Lambert registered two points (2A) in the Moose win
What's Next?
The Moose rematch with the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday, Oct. 13. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
