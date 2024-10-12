Wolf Pack Visit Phantoms to Open 2024-25 Season

ALLENTOWN, PA - The 28 th season of Hartford Wolf Pack hockey opens tonight as the club kicks off the 2024-25 campaign against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA.

The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

The Wolf Pack and Phantoms met six times during the 2023-24 season. The Wolf Pack claimed four of those meetings, posting a record of 4-1-1-0 to collect nine of a possible 12 points. The Phantoms, meanwhile, posted a record of 2-3-1-0, good for five of a possible 12 points.

Olle Lycksell was the hero in the last meeting of the 2023-24 season, scoring twice in the first period of a 4-1 Phantoms win on Jan. 12, 2024. Lycksell's powerplay goal at 19:32 of the first period would stand as the eventual game-winning tally in the Phantoms' only regulation win over the Wolf Pack in the season series.

A 5-4 overtime decision at the XL Center on Dec. 2, 2023, was the last Wolf Pack victory in the head-to-head series.

The Wolf Pack posted a 1-1-1-0 record at the PPL Center during the 2023-24 season, posting their lone victory on Oct. 29, 2023.

The rivals will meet six times again this season, including tonight's season opener. The Phantoms make their first appearance at the XL Center on Oct. 25, then return on Nov. 27 and Jan. 11. The Wolf Pack will return to Allentown on Jan. 10 and Feb. 8.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

Grant Potulny makes his debut as the Wolf Pack's Head Coach this evening. Potulny was named the eighth Head Coach in franchise history on June 27. Before joining the Wolf Pack, Potulny spent seven seasons as the Head Coach of Northern Michigan University (2017 - 2024) and eight seasons as an Assistant Coach at the University of Minnesota.

Forward Nate Sucese is set to make his Wolf Pack debut this evening after signing a one-year contract with the club in the off-season. The native of Fairport, NY, scored a career-high 23 goals with the AHL's Chicago Wolves during the 2023-24 season.

Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald is also set to make his Wolf Pack debut this evening after inking a contract with the parent New York Rangers (NHL) over the summer. Fitzgerald spent the 2023-24 season with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers and set career-high marks in assists (17), points (21), and +/- (+22).

The Wolf Pack return their top three point producers in Alex Belzile (50), Brennan Othmann (49), and Brett Berard (48) from the 2023-24 season.

A season ago, the Wolf Pack posted a record of 34-28-7-3 (78 points). That was good for fifth-place in the Atlantic Division. The club then defeated the Checkers (2-1, First Round) and Providence Bruins (3-1, Atlantic Division Semifinals) in the Calder Cup Playoffs before falling to the Hershey Bears (3-0, Atlantic Division Finals).

Phantoms Outlook:

The Phantoms finished the 2023-24 season with a record of 32-31-6-3 (73 points), good for a sixth-place finish in the Atlantic Division. They swept the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2-0) in the First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs before bowing out to the Bears (3-1) in the Atlantic Division Semifinals.

Ian Laperriére returns for his fourth season as the Head Coach of the Phantoms. After missing the Calder Cup Playoffs in his first season (2021-22), Laperriére has guided the team to two consecutive postseasons.

The Phantoms return four of their top five point producers from the 2023-24 season, including leader Cooper Marody (56). Also returning are Samu Tuomaala (third, 43), Lycksell (fourth, 39), and Emil Andrae (fifth, 32).

Marody and Lycksell finished the 2023-24 season as the co-leaders in goals with 19 each.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:50 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, Oct. 18, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, flex plans, and single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

