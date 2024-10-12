B-Sens Take a Point in Thrilling Shootout in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY - Game Two of the 2024-25 season saw the Belleville Senators head to the Upstate Medical Arena in Syracuse to take on the Crunch for the first of eight of meetings this year.

It was an exciting opening period with both teams creating a handful of chances until Belleville opened the scoring at the 16:57 mark with Jan Jeník getting his first goal of the campaign after he took a pass in the centre of the ice and snapped it past Crunch goalie Matt Tomkins to give the Sens a 1-0 lead.

The end of the first period came to a fitting close with a brawl in front of both benches with Sens Keean Washkurak fighting up a weight class and taking on Syracuse big man Tyson Feist with both players landing some heavy blows.

Syracuse would even the score at 1-1 at the 9:28 mark of the second period after Lucas Edmonds slid a backhand pass from the right wing across the ice serving up Joel Teasdale on a platter who slapped a shot top corner past Sens keeper Mads Søgaard.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the third period which was a back-and-forth penalty-filled affair with Belleville being forced to kill off their seventh penalty of the evening.

The game would head to overtime with the score level at 1-1 at the end of regulation with both teams playing a five-minute, 3-on-3 extra period which solved nothing and so a shootout was needed.

Syracuse forward Jaydon Dureau would be the only scorer in the shootout to give the Crunch a 2-1 win.

Fast Facts:

Belleville and Syracuse played their first of eight games against each other during the 2024-25 season.

The Sens suffered their first loss of 2024-25.

#40 Mads Søgaard made his first start in goal for the Sens in 2024-25 and turned away 27/28 shots in regulation and 2/3 shooters in the shootout.

#24 Jan Jenik scored his first goal as a Senator and first of 2024-25 and had a game-high six shots on net.

#42 Hayden Hodgson played his first game for the Sens in 2024-25 after sitting out the opener.

B-Sens' new captain #22 Garret Pilon earned his first point of the season with an assist on Jenik's goal.

#10 Zack Ostapchuk also tallied his first point of the season with an assist on Jenik's goal.

The Senators were 0/3 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 7/7 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill.

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens head coach Dave Bell on the team's performance:

"It's never an easy game here, which we predicted last night, but, I thought our goaltending and our defence played outstanding. I thought that was the best our defence played. They played hard. They knew it was going to be a hard game for them and they were up to the challenge."

Belleville Sens forward Jan Jeník on keys to Saturday's home opener:

"We've just got to keep playing our game. Stick with it. We'll clean up a couple things on our video during the week, and, we can't wait to get the place in Belleville rocking."

Head coach Bell on the penalty kill:

"Well, it's a double-edged sword. Six kills is too many. But we're getting practice, and we're doing extremely well. But again, huge blocks - the D was blocking pucks, [Sogaard] was making big saves. So, hat's off to those two departments for sure."

Up Next:

Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Belleville vs Utica (7:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena) (Home Opener Weekend presented by CAA)

Sunday October 20, 2024 - Belleville vs Syracuse (3:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena) (Home Opener Weekend presented by CAA)

Friday, October 25, 2024 - Belleville @ Toronto (7:00 p.m. - Coca-Cola Coliseum)

Saturday, October 26, 2024 - Belleville vs Toronto (7:00 p.m. - CAA Arena)

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all games through the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

