Morning Skate Report: October 12, 2024

The Henderson Silver Knights will play the second game of their back-to-back against the Texas Stars on Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: FloHockey

Radio: 1230 The Game

NOTES

The Silver Knights will look for a bounce-back win against the Stars this evening after a narrow loss in the season opener. Jonas Rondbjerg (2G, 0A) is currently tied to lead the AHL in goals, while Mitch McLain netted his first as a Silver Knight.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

The Silver Knights are 0-1-0 against the Stars, with Friday evening's 4-3 loss their only prior matchup. Forward Jonas Rondbjerg scored two goals against the Stars, while Grigori Denisenko and Christoffer Sedoff each tallied two assists. The two teams will face each other twice more during the 2024-25 regular season, on December 6 and December 8, both at Lee's Family Forum.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Texas found success between the pipes in their home opener against Henderson, with Magnus Hellberg stopping 37 of 40 shots on goal in his Stars debut. He joined Texas after playing 19 games for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2023-24, finishing with a .905 SV% and 2.92 GAA. Rookie forward Justin Hryckowian notched two points (0G, 2A) for the Stars in Friday's game. In 2023-24, he tallied 43 points (13G, 30A) in 32 games for Northeastern University, where he also served as the team's captain. He joined the Stars for 12 regular season games, scoring three points (1G, 2A) last season. Hryckowian added an additional four points (2G, 2A) in seven Calder Cup Playoff games.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Early Chemistry: Two of Henderson's additions from Golden Knights' training camp, forwards Rondbjerg and Tanner Laczynski, found their stride together in Friday's game. Head Coach Ryan Craig was pleased with the execution of their line, with Laczynski picking up a primary assist on Rondbjerg's power-play goal in the third period.

