Monsters Announce 2024-25 Leadership Group

October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday the leadership group for the Monsters' 2024-25 season. Veteran forward Stefan Matteau was named the 17th captain in Monsters franchise history, while defensman Cole Clayton and forwards Trey Fix-Wolansky and Owen Sillinger will serve as assistant captains.

A 6'2", 211 lb. left-shooting native of Chicago, IL, Matteau, 30, was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the first round (29th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In 92 career NHL appearances for New Jersey, the Monstreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Columbus, and Colorado Avalanche spanning parts of seven seasons from 2012-13, 2014-16, 2017-18, and 2019-22, Matteau posted 6-5-11 with 41 penalty minutes. In 396 career AHL appearances for the Albany Devils, St. John's IceCaps, Chicago Wolves, Cleveland, and Colorado Eagles spanning parts of nine seasons from 2013-20, 2021-22, and 2023-24, Matteau tallied 74-88-162 with 469 penalty minutes. In 2022-23, Matteau registered 0-1-1 with 18 penalty minutes in 16 appearances for Linkoping HC in Sweden's SHL and contributed 10-10-20 with nine penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 19 appearances for ERC Ingolstadt in Germany's DEL.

Prior to his professional career, Matteau supplied 18-10-28 with 70 penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 35 QMJHL appearances for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in 2012-13 and added 10-9-19 with 140 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 46 USHL appearances for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program spanning parts of two seasons from 2010-12. Matteau also represented Team USA at the 2013-14 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 6'2", 198 lb. right-shooting native of Strathmore, AB, Clayton, 24, notched 11-35-46 with 104 penalty minutes in 161 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning three seasons from 2021-24. Prior to his professional career, Clayton added 17-71-88 with 129 penalty minutes and a +27 rating in 214 career WHL appearances for the Medicine Hat Tigers spanning four seasons from 2017-21.

A 5'7", 193 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 25, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 26 career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24, Fix-Wolansky posted 4-2-6 with two penalty minutes and added 86-113-199 with 181 penalty minutes in 224 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-24. Fix-Wolansky enters 2024-25 as the Monsters' all-time franchise leader in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (26), game-winning goals (15), and single-season scoring (71 points in 2022-23). An AHL All-Star last season, Fix-Wolansky was named to the AHL's postseason Second All-Star Team in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky contributed 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 206 career WHL appearances for the Edmonton Oil Kings spanning three seasons from 2016-19. Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain in 2018-19 and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team the same season.

A 5'10", 182 lb. left-shooting native of Regina, SK, Sillinger, 27, tallied 25-60-85 with 130 penalty minutes in 158 career AHL appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24. Prior to his professional career, Sillinger logged 51-64-115 with 125 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 134 career NCAA appearances for Bemidji State University spanning four seasons from 2018-22. In 2021-22, Sillinger served as the Beavers' captain and was named to the CCHA's Second All-Star Team. Sillinger was also named to the 2019-20 WCHA Third All-Star Team and the 2018-19 WCHA All-Rookie Team. In 171 career BCHL appearances for the Penticton Vees spanning three seasons from 2015-18, Sillinger registered 66-87-153 with 88 penalty minutes and an even rating. Sillinger served as Penticton's captain in 2017-18 and helped the Vees claim the 2017 BCHL Championship.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.