Wolves Fall to Admirals 4-1 in Season Opener

October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves opened the 2024-25 American Hockey League season with a Central Division showdown against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Ryan Suzuki scored for the Wolves but it wasn't enough as the Admirals skated to a 4-1 victory in the battle between the division rivals.

Milwaukee got on the board first when Joakim Kemell struck late in the opening period. Despite outshooting the Admirals 9-5, the Wolves trailed 1-0 heading into the first intermission.

Cal O'Reilly's power-play goal midway through the second gave the Admirals a two-goal advantage.

Later in the second, Suzuki notched the Wolves' first goal of the season while on the power play. The forward pounced on a puck that ricocheted off the end boards and buried a one-timer from the left circle past Milwaukee goaltender Matthew Murray to the glove side. Aleksi Heimosalmi and Ty Smith earned assists on the goal that pulled the Wolves to within 2-1 of the Admirals.

The Admirals extended their lead to 3-1 early in the third on a goal by Kieffer Bellows off a breakaway and Reid Schaefer's empty-net goal was the final score of the night.

Spencer Martin (17 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Murray (31 saves) earned the win for the Admirals.

Chicago fell to 0-1-0-0 on the season while Milwaukee moved to 1-1-0-0.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Hershey to face the Bears on Oct. 19 (6 p.m.).

