Bryan Bickell to be Inducted into IceHogs Ring of Honor

October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs unveiled during Saturday's season opener that former forward Bryan Bickell will become the fourth member of the IceHogs Ring of Honor. Bickell will be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

The Bowmanville, Ont. native joined the IceHogs in 2007-08 when Rockford made the jump to the American Hockey League after the Chicago Blackhawks moved their affiliation from Norfolk, Vir. to Rockford. During the IceHogs first three AHL seasons, Bickell appeared in 180 regular season games while helping lead Rockford to the Calder Cup Playoffs all three years.

Bickell, the Blackhawks second round selection (#41 overall) in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, accumulated 56 goals and 59 assists in 227 career games with the IceHogs. During the 2015-16 season, Bickell was reassigned to Rockford as his play on the ice became inconsistent due to unidentified health related issues. With Rockford in '15-16, Bickell would go on to have his most productive season with the IceHogs, totaling 31 points in 47 games to finish his IceHogs career with 115 points.

During the 2016-17 season, it was announced that Bickell was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis while skating with the Carolina Hurricanes. Bickell would retire from professional hockey following that season.

Bickell's impact in Rockford extended beyond the ice as he was involved with different IceHogs community initiatives and helped inspire an IceHogs bowl-a-thon event that ran for eight years and helped raise nearly $100,000 for local charities.

In 2018, the IceHogs invited Bickell and his family, including wife Amanda, back to Rockford for the IceHogs annual live jersey auction. The IceHogs announced that proceeds from the auction would benefit MS along with the Bryan & Amanda Bickell Foundation. Bickell helped the Hogs raise, at the time, an all-time franchise record $80,0124 during the annual auction.

