Justin Holl Recalled, Carter Gylander Reassigned

October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Defenseman Justin Holl with the Detroit Red Wings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled defenseman Justin Holl from the Grand Rapids Griffins and reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye from the Griffins.

Holl, the 54th overall pick by Chicago in 2010, has competed in 583 professional games since the 2014-15 season, totaling 189 points (38-151-189) and 290 penalty minutes. Last season, the 32-year-old suited up for 38 games with the Red Wings and notched five assists, 22 penalty minutes and a plus-eight rating. At the NHL level, Holl has 87 points (11-76-87), 172 penalty minutes and a plus-66 rating in 323 career contests. The Tonka Bay, Minn., native last saw action in the AHL during the 2017-18 campaign and has appeared in 194 AHL contests with 68 points (20-48-68), 79 penalty minutes and a plus-59 rating.

Gylander, a rookie, served as a senior at Colgate University last year and produced a 14-14-4 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Throughout his four-year collegiate career from 2020-24, the 23-year-old logged a 46-46-13 ledger with a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 106 outings.

