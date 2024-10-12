San Jose Barracuda Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season

October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today announced their complete broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 season, which includes three games televised on NBC Sports California (@NBCSAuthentic), the flagship television network of the Sharks.

The Barracuda's television schedule on NBC Sports California can be found below (all Pacific Times):

Sat., Feb. 1 vs. Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights) - 6 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 7 vs. Tucson Roadrunners (Utah Hockey Club) - 7 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 23 vs. Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers) - 3 p.m.

NBC Sports California subscribers can also access these three games live on the NBC Sports app and nbcsportsbayarea.com.

Additionally, all Barracuda regular season and playoff games will be carried on the Sharks Audio Network (@SharksAudioNet) via the Barracuda channel of the Sharks+SAP Center app. To access the Barracuda channel of the Sharks+SAP Center app, simply launch the app, hit the "More" icon at the bottom right, and select the "Cuda" icon in the left menu. To launch the live feed of the Barracuda game, click the "Listen" button underneath the game graphic.

Furthermore, Barracuda regular season and playoff games that do not conflict with a live San Jose Sharks game broadcast will also air on the main Sharks Audio Network channel. 48 of the Barracuda's 72-regular season games will be broadcast on the main Sharks Audio Network feed.

Finally, all Barracuda regular season and playoff games can be heard at sjbarracuda.com/listen.

The Sharks Audio Network provides an unmatched resource for consistent and unique Barracuda and San Jose Sharks-related audio programming, content, game broadcasts and special features. The 24-hour, seven days a week audio feed is available via the Sharks+SAP Center App, and online at sjsharks.com/listen. To access the Sharks Audio Network via the Sharks+SAP Center App, simply launch the app and click "Listen" in the top right corner for continuous Sharks and Barracuda coverage regardless of your location.

Nick Nollenberger (@NickNollen), the voice of the Barracuda, returns for his ninth season with the team and will serve as the play-by-play broadcaster for all games, including broadcasts on NBC Sports California. Longtime Sharks' broadcaster Drew Remenda will also serve as an analyst during select home games.

All Barracuda games, with the exception of the telecasts on NBC Sports California, will include a 30-minute pregame show and postgame show.

In addition to the audio and TV broadcasts, all preseason, regular season and postseason action can be watched on AHLTV on FloHockey with a subscription. AHLTV on FloHockey season subscriptions are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.