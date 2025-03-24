Gushchin Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
March 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today that San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) forward Danil Gushchin has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 23, 2025.
Gushchin registered four goals and seven points in three games last week, helping the Barracuda move up the standings in the Pacific Division.
Gushchin notched a goal and an assist in a school-day matinee on Wednesday as San Jose posted a 4-0 victory over visiting San Diego. On Saturday, he scored two goals in a span of 27 seconds and also recorded two third-period assists in the Barracuda's come-from-behind 8-6 win at Bakersfield. And in the back end of a home-and-home on Sunday, Gushchin scored again as San Jose downed the Condors, 6-3.
With 14 points during his current seven-game scoring streak, Gushchin has raised his season totals to 25 goals (a career high) and 17 assists for 42 points in 45 games with the Barracuda. He is one off the league lead with 12 power-play goals this season, and he ranks fifth in the AHL with 182 shots on goal.
A third-year pro from Yekaterinburg, Russia, the 23-year-old Gushchin has totaled 67 goals and 74 assists for 141 points in 171 career AHL games. The third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft has also picked up two goals and three assists in 16 NHL games with the San Jose Sharks, including one assist in 10 appearances in 2024-25.
