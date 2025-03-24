Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Orlando Solar Bears
March 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned forward Spencer Kersten to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Kersten, 24, has played in nine games with the Crunch posting one goal. He has also skated in 53 games with the Solar Bears, earning 24 goals and 52 points, and two games with the Belleville Senators. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward was named the ECHL Rookie of the Month for January tallying 11 goals and six assists in 12 games during the month.
The Waterloo, Ontario native has appeared in 11 career AHL games with the Crunch and Senators tallying one goal and 63 career ECHL games, all with Orlando, since 2023 recording 58 points (26g, 32a). Prior to his professional career, Kersten spent three seasons at Princeton University from 2019 to 2023 and one season at Bowling Green State University in 2023-24. He totaled 54 points (24g, 30a) in 129 career collegiate games.
