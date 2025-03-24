Abbotsford Canucks Sign Jackson Kunz to a One Year AHL Contract

March 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Jackson Kunz to a one-year AHL contract through the 2025-26 season. Kunz, 22, will also join Abbotsford for the remainder of the 2024-25 AHL season, competing on a professional try-out agreement.

The 6-3, 227-pound centre was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, and recently completed his senior and final NCAA campaign with the University of North Dakota (NCHC).

A native of Grand Forks, ND, Kunz has spent the entirety of his collegiate career with his hometown school of North Dakota. He now completes his NCAA career having registered 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists) and 66 penalty minutes over 128 games played, and helped the program capture an NCHC regular season championship in 2023-24.

Before joining the Fighting Hawks, Kunz skated in 57 USHL regular season games with the Green Bay Gamblers, and attended Shattuck St. Mary's prep school, competing for its U18 team from 2018-2020.

