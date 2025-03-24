Kendall Coyne Schofield Bobble Giveaway this Saturday

March 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Rockford IceHogs and Hahnemuehle will proudly present "Women in Hockey NIght" on Saturday, March 29 at 7 p.m. when the IceHogs take on the Manitoba Moose! The first 2,500 fans will receive a Kendall Coyne Schofield bobblehead.

Kendall Coyne Schofield, a Palos Heights, Ill. native, is a professional hockey player and captain for the Minnesota Frost and the United States national team. With the national team, she has won six gold medals at the IIHF World Women's Championships and the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. In 2016, she was the winner of the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award. In January 2017, Coyne was recognized as the recipient of the NCAA Today's Top 10 Award. She has also been a color commentator for the San Jose Sharks and in 2020 was hired by the Chicago Blackhawks as a player development coach for the Rockford IceHogs.

Please note that Kendall will NOT be in attendance at the BMO Center for Saturday's game.

The IceHogs look forward to paying tribute to Kendall as well as other women making a significant impact on the game of hockey!

