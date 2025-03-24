Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: March 24th, 2025

March 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack earned their second three-game winning streak of the season on Saturday night on home ice against the Milwaukee Admirals.

The win concluded a perfect weekend at the XL Center, where the club is now 6-1-0-1 in their last eight games.

Friday, March 21 st, 2025, Vs. Hershey Bears (4-3 W): The kids are alright in Hartford. Noah Laba, Bryce McConnell-Barker, and Dylan Roobroeck paced the offense in a key victory on home ice for the Wolf Pack.

Hendrix Lapierre opened the scoring 4:39 into the game for the Bears, but Laba responded at 8:17. In his professional debut, Laba was sprung in on a shorthanded breakaway. He beat Clay Stevenson with a forehand shot for his first career AHL goal.

Brad Hunt and Riley Sutter both struck to give Hershey a 3-1 lead, but the Wolf Pack would take over from there. McConnell-Barker lit the lamp on a shot from distance at 10:00 of the second period, then 7:28 later at 17:28 Roobroeck ripped a shot over the right shoulder of Stevenson to tie the game.

At 14:34 of the third period, Roobroeck took a pass at the backdoor from Blade Jenkins to pot the eventual game-winning strike.

The win earned the Wolf Pack at least a split of the four-game regular season series with the Bears. The sides meet again in Hershey on Apr. 5 and 6.

Saturday, March 22 md, 2025, Vs. Milwaukee Admirals (2-1 OTW): Dylan Garand and Magnus Chrona were the stars of the show on Saturday night. Both netminders were perfect through 40 minutes of play, with Garand making 19 saves in the Hartford net.

Brandon Scanlin broke the ice 19 seconds into the third period, beating a screened Chrona with a point shot for his seventh goal of the season.

From there, the Admirals controlled the final stanza. They outshot the Wolf Pack 15-7, but Garand made 14 saves to ensure at least a point for the home side. Grigori Denisenko fired the only shot that beat Garand on this night. While attacking six-on-five late, Denisenko struck from the right-wing circle at 18:34 to force the extra session.

In overtime, veteran forward Nicolas Aubé-Kubel scored his first goal with the Wolf Pack to give the team a massive second point. Aubé-Kubel rushed coast-to-coast and then beat Chrona through the five-hole at 1:54 to complete the season series sweep for the Wolf Pack.

Quick Hits:

Roobroeck led the Wolf Pack in scoring over the weekend with four points (2 g, 2 a). He currently has a three-game point streak in which he has scored six points (4 g, 2 a).

Garand has won three straight starts and four of his last five. During the club's current three-game winning streak, Garand is 3-0-0 with a .929 save percentage.

After a four-for-four performance on Saturday night, the Wolf Pack's penalty killing unit is 22-for-their-last-24. The club has scored one shorthanded goal in that span as well.

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, Mar. 26, 2025, at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7:05 p.m., Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza)

Saturday, Mar. 29, 2025, at Providence Bruins (7:05 p.m., Amica Mutual Pavilion)

