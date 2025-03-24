Rangers Recall F Nicolas AubÉ-Kubel from Wolf Pack
March 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Nicolas Aubé-Kubel from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Aubé-Kubel, 28, has scored one goal in three games with the Wolf Pack this season. He recorded the overtime winner in the club's 2-1 triumph over the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night.
Additionally, Aubé-Kubel has spent time with the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans this season. He recorded eight points (4 g, 4 a) in 12 games with the Americans and two points (1 g, 1 a) in 19 games with the Sabres.
The native of Slave Lake, AB, was acquired by the Rangers from the Sabres on Mar. 7 in exchange for defenseman Erik Brännström.
In 301 career NHL games with the Sabres, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, and Philadelphia Flyers, Aubé-Kubel has recorded 80 points (32 g, 48 a). He's also appeared in 255 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Americans, Hershey Bears, and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, scoring 117 points (56 g, 61 a).
Aubé-Kubel was selected in the second round, 48 th overall, by the Flyers in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
