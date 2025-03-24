Emmitt Finnie Reassigned to Grand Rapids

March 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Center Emmitt Finnie with the Detroit Red Wins(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday reassigned center Emmitt Finnie to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers.

Finnie concluded his WHL season last weekend where he suited up for 55 games as captain for the Blazers and led the team in goals (37), assists (47) and points (84) with career-high totals in each category. The 19-year-old also ranked among the WHL leaders in points (T16th) and goals (T15th). Throughout his four-year career with Kamloops from 2021-25, Finnie logged 184 points (65-119-184) and 68 penalty minutes in 229 regular-season outings. He added seven points (4-3-7) and a plus-five rating in 15 playoff appearances. The Lethbridge, Alberta, native made his pro debut with Grand Rapids last season on March 30, 2024 at the Milwaukee Admirals and finished with three games after signing an ATO with the team on March 26, 2024. Finnie, the 201st overall pick by Detroit in 2023, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings last March and will finish the rest of this season with the Griffins.

