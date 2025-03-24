Less Than 600 Tickets Remain for this Saturday's "Battle of Ontario" Finale against Toronto

March 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce that tickets for this Saturday's highly anticipated "Battle of Ontario" finale against the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) are selling fast! With less than 600 tickets remaining, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their spot for what promises to be another electrifying matchup.

The game, set for Saturday, March 29th, 2025 with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at CAA Arena, is more than just the last meeting between provincial rivals this season, it's also another chance for the Senators to steal some points from a North Division opponent as Belleville pushes towards another berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

It's been an extremely competitive season series between the Senators and Marlies this season, with Belleville's record at 4-3-1-1 through nine games in 2024-25. Only one game has been decided by more than two goals, with six being one-goal games and four finishing in overtime or a shootout. The two teams split their home-and-home set last weekend, with Belleville winning 3-2 last Friday and the Marlies picking up a 4-2 win the following afternoon.

Tickets for Saturday's "Battle of Ontario" finale on Saturday, March 29, 2025, against the Toronto Marlies and all Belleville Sens home games through the 2024-25 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. The Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena's hours are available here.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.