Jan Bednar Reassigned to Toledo

March 24, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Jan Bednar

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman) Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Jan Bednar(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday reassigned goaltender Jan Bednar to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Bednar competed in three games with the Griffins during his call up and logged a 1-1-0 record with a 1.30 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage. On March 15 at Rockford during his AHL debut, he became just the ninth rookie goaltender in franchise history to win their first game, collecting 14 saves in a 3-1 victory. The 107th overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in 2020 has appeared in 33 games with the Walleye this season, showing a 21-8-4 mark with three shutouts to go along with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Bednar ranks among the ECHL leaders in games played (T9th), wins (T4th), goals-against average (12th), and shutouts (T4th). Last campaign as a rookie with Toledo, the 22-year-old logged a 22-7-2 record with two shutouts with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in 36 regular-season outings. He added a 4-1 ledger in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. In 72 career regular-season contests with the Walleye, Bednar has established a 44-16-6 ledger with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Images from this story

