Cossa Earns 3-0 Shutout Against Milwaukee to Open Season
October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Sebastian Cossa on Friday became the first Grand Rapids Griffins goalie to post an opening-night shutout in 26 years, as his 35 saves propelled the home team to a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals at Van Andel Arena.
After having fallen to the Admirals in last spring's Central Division Finals, the Griffins gained a measure of revenge against their rival in front of a capacity crowd of 10,834.
Cossa's perfect performance was the first by a Griffin in either a season or home opener since Oct. 9, 1998, when Ian Gordon made 33 saves in a 2-0 home win over Kansas City to begin the team's third campaign in the International Hockey League.
Following a scoreless opening period, the Griffins struck 8:08 into the second frame. On the rush from the top of the right circle, Dominik Shine found Marco Kasper slicing down the slot, and the second-year center put a top-shelf backhand past Magnus Chrona for the only goal Grand Rapids would need.
Carter Mazur added to the Grand Rapids lead at 15:16, blasting home a William Wallinder feed from the bottom of the left circle during a 4-on-3 power play.
After compiling 20 saves over the first 40 minutes, Cossa turned back 15 Milwaukee shots during the final frame to preserve the shutout, and Shine slipped a shot into an empty net from the right boards with 15 seconds left to seal the Griffins' seventh win in their last nine home openers.
Notes *The sold-out home-opener was the 28th in the Griffins' 29 seasons. *This is the third shutout for Grand Rapids in 29 season openers and the first in an opener of any kind during its 24 AHL seasons.
Box Score
Milwaukee 0 0 0 - 0
Grand Rapids 0 2 1 - 3
1st Period-No Scoring. Penalties-Viro Gr (interference), 6:36; Gravel Mil (roughing), 13:31; Kemell Mil (holding), 13:31; Hanas Gr (cross-checking), 13:31; Angello Mil (tripping), 19:18.
2nd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Kasper 1 (Shine, Watson), 8:08. 2, Grand Rapids, Mazur 1 (Wallinder, Kasper), 15:16 (PP). Penalties-Schaefer Mil (double minor - high-sticking), 1:51; Kasper Gr (slashing), 5:54; Mazur Gr (slashing), 11:48; Schaefer Mil (roughing), 13:49; Didier Gr (roughing), 13:49; L'Heureux Mil (tripping), 14:10; Mutter Mil (fighting), 16:28; Watson Gr (fighting), 16:28; Shine Gr (slashing), 19:17.
3rd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Shine 1 (Watson), 19:45 (EN). Penalties-Rafferty Gr (tripping), 2:11; M. Del Gaizo Mil (holding), 7:37; Mutter Mil (fighting, game misconduct - third major/second fight), 9:55; Johannes Gr (fighting), 9:55.
Shots on Goal-Milwaukee 14-6-15-35. Grand Rapids 11-8-8-27.
Power Play Opportunities-Milwaukee 0 / 5; Grand Rapids 1 / 6.
Goalies-Milwaukee, Chrona 0-1-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 1-0-0 (35 shots-35 saves).
Three Stars
1.GR Cossa (SO, W, 35 saves); 2. GR Kasper (game-winning goal, assist); 3. GR Mazur (power-play goal)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 1-0-0-0 (2 pts.) / Sat., Oct. 12 at Rockford 8 p.m. EDT
Milwaukee: 0-1-0-0 (0 pts.) / Sat., Oct. 12 at Chicago 7 p.m. CDT
Grand Rapids Griffins' Sebastian Cossa in action
(Nicolas Carrillo)
