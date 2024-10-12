P-Bruins Hold on for Win Over Bridgeport

October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Bridgeport, CT - The Providence Bruins held on to the lead in the final minutes of the game to fend off the Bridgeport Islanders 3-2 on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Vinni Lettieri opened the scoring in the first period, Jeffrey Viel netted a goal in the second frame, and Jordan Oesterle scored the game-winning goal in the final period. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 28 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened Lettieri collected a drop pass from Brett Harrison in the slot and snapped a wrist shot into the upper-left corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 4:22 into the game. Georgii Merkulov received a secondary assist. Pierre Engvall redirected a feed through the goaltenders' pads while cutting to the crease to tie the game at 1-1 1:45 into the second period. Viel caught a stretch pass from Michael Callahan up the middle of the ice that sent him on a breakaway, where he fired a shot past the glove of the goaltender, giving Providence a 2-1 lead with 10:53 remaining in the second frame. Billy Sweezey was credited with a secondary assist. On a 2-on-1, Brian Pinho converted on the cross-crease pass for a shorthanded goal to tie the game at 2-2 with 7:59 left in the second period. As the penalty kill was expiring, Oesterle caught a feed on a 2-on-1 and fired a shot from the top of the left circle past the glove of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead 3:56 into the third period. Marc McLaughlin and Ian Mitchell received assists.

Stats DiPietro stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced. The power play went 0-for-5 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3. Lettieri's tally was his second in as many games to open the season. Oesterle and Viel netted their first goals in Providence uniforms. The Providence Bruins improve to 1-1-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, October 19 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.