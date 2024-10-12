P-Bruins Hold on for Win Over Bridgeport
October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Bridgeport, CT - The Providence Bruins held on to the lead in the final minutes of the game to fend off the Bridgeport Islanders 3-2 on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Vinni Lettieri opened the scoring in the first period, Jeffrey Viel netted a goal in the second frame, and Jordan Oesterle scored the game-winning goal in the final period. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 28 shots to earn the victory.
How It Happened Lettieri collected a drop pass from Brett Harrison in the slot and snapped a wrist shot into the upper-left corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 4:22 into the game. Georgii Merkulov received a secondary assist. Pierre Engvall redirected a feed through the goaltenders' pads while cutting to the crease to tie the game at 1-1 1:45 into the second period. Viel caught a stretch pass from Michael Callahan up the middle of the ice that sent him on a breakaway, where he fired a shot past the glove of the goaltender, giving Providence a 2-1 lead with 10:53 remaining in the second frame. Billy Sweezey was credited with a secondary assist. On a 2-on-1, Brian Pinho converted on the cross-crease pass for a shorthanded goal to tie the game at 2-2 with 7:59 left in the second period. As the penalty kill was expiring, Oesterle caught a feed on a 2-on-1 and fired a shot from the top of the left circle past the glove of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead 3:56 into the third period. Marc McLaughlin and Ian Mitchell received assists.
Stats DiPietro stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced. The power play went 0-for-5 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3. Lettieri's tally was his second in as many games to open the season. Oesterle and Viel netted their first goals in Providence uniforms. The Providence Bruins improve to 1-1-0-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, October 19 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
