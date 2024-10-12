Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose

October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (0-0-0-0; 0 pts.) vs. Manitoba Moose (0-0-0-0; 0 pts.)

The Iowa Wild open the 2024-25 season against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. The first 1,500 fans will receive a magnet schedule presented by Hicklin Door Services and KXnO. Sierra Griggs will perform pregame on the concert in the first installment of the Coca-Cola Concert Series and fans 21 and older can buy 2-for-1 Confluence beers until puck drop.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 35-19-2-2 (17-10-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 18-9-2-1 at Manitoba)

LAST TIME: Iowa took a 4-3 road victory over Manitoba in the final meeting of the 2023-24 season... The Wild scored the first four goals before the Moose recorded three third period tallies... Luke Toporowski scored Iowa's first goal at 10:37 of the first period

2023-24: Iowa went 4-4-0-0 against Manitoba in 2023-24... Caedan Bankier ranked second among Wild skaters with six points (3-3=6) in six games against the Moose... Carson Lambos led Iowa with 11 PIM against Manitoba... Jesper Wallstedt posted a 2-1-0 record with a 2.35 GAA and a .929 SV% in three games played

TEAM NOTES

RETURNING SKATERS: 11 players that skated for Iowa in 2023-24 return to the Wild's opening night roster... Caedan Bankier, Gavin Hain, Daemon Hunt, Carson Lambos, Kyle Masters, Michael Milne, Ryan O'Rourke, Jack Peart, Adam Raska, David Spacek, and Sammy Walker each suited up for Iowa last season

FIRST GAME FACTS: Iowa has won the first meeting with the Moose five times over eight season series... The Wild opened the season at home against Manitoba in 2016-17 (3-1 L) and 2018-19 (4-1 W)... Iowa has opened the season at home nine times over 11 seasons... The Wild are 4-6-0-1 in home openers... Iowa also owns a 4-6-0-1 record in season openers

SPECIAL TEAMS: Iowa's power play went 4-for-24 (16.7%) against Manitoba last season

LONGEST TENURED

Daemon Hunt and Ryan O'Rourke enter opening night as the longest tenured

Both blueliners are the only two players from the 2020-21 and 2021-22 teams on the 2024-25 roster

O'Rourke made his professional debut on Feb. 5, 2021 against Texas

Hunt skated in his first professional game one night later against the Stars

The two defensemen have combined for 286 games in an Iowa uniform (Hunt - 116, O'Rourke - 170)

ALL-TIME LEADERS

Ryan O'Rourke leads current Wild skaters with 16 games played all-time against the Moose

None of Iowa's skaters on the 2024-25 roster have scored a goal against Manitoba in a Wild uniform

Sammy Walker leads current Wild skaters with five career assists against the Moose

Adam Raska ranks T-4th all-time among Iowa skaters with 24 PIM in games versus Manitoba

C.J. Suess ranks fifth all-time against Moose skaters and first among active Manitoba players in games played against Iowa (23)

MASON SHAW

Mason Shaw will suit up for the Manitoba Moose on Saturday for his first AHL game in an opposing uniform

Shaw skated in 197 games with Iowa from 2018-2024 and ranks 10th all-time in team history in games played

Shaw ranks seventh in team history in goals (43), sixth in assists (78) and points (121), T-4th in game-winning goals (8), ninth in shots (416), third in penalty minutes (213), and T-3rd in shorthanded goals (3)

The Wainwright, Alberta native made his AHL debut vs. Rockford on Apt. 18, 2018

Shaw was selected in the fourth round (#97 overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild

Shaw made his NHL debut with Minnesota on Dec. 9, 2021 at San Jose

He scored his first NHL goal and registered his first multi-point game with Minnesota on Oct. 30, 2022 at Chicago

American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024

