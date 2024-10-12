Monsters Come up Short in Season Opener After 7-3 Loss to Bears
October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 7-3 on Saturday night at Giant Center.
The Bears struck first after a goal from Vincent Iorio at 5:00 of the opening frame leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Rocco Grimaldi scored his first goal as a Monster at 2:11 of the middle frame assisted by Chris Wilkie and Samuel Knazko to even the score. Roman Ahcan put Cleveland ahead with a marker at 11:50 off feeds from Denton Mateychuk and Joseph LaBate, but Hershey's Ethen Frank responded with a power-play tally at 13:07. The Bears added two more goals starting with Bogdan Trineyev at 16:55 followed by another from Frank on the man advantage at 17:42 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 4-2. Frank completed his bid for a hat trick at 5:40 of the third period and Ethan Bear followed it up with a goal for the Bears at 6:11. Denton Mateychuk scored his first professional goal at 12:18 on the power play with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Luca Del Bel Belluz, but Hershey's Luke Philip notched a tally at 19:03 bringing the final score to 7-3.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 24 saves in defeat while Hershey's Hunter Shepard made 28 saves for the win.
The Monsters have a rematch with the Hershey Bears on Sunday, October 13, at 5:00 p.m. at Giant Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 2 1 - - 3
HER 1 3 3 - - 7
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 33 1/4 4/6 12 min / 6 inf
HER 35 2/6 3/4 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves L 28 7 0-1-0
HER Shepard W 30 3 1-0-0
Cleveland Record: 0-1-0-0, T-5th North Division
Hershey Record: 1-0-0-0, T-1st Atlantic Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024
- Dvorsky Pots Two Points as T-Birds Top Rocket on Opening Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Hold on for Win Over Bridgeport - Providence Bruins
- McDonough's Hat Trick Powers Checkers' Season-Opening Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #2: Tucson Roadrunners (0-1-0-0) at Colorado Eagles (1-0-0-0) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bruins Edge Islanders, 3-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Come up Short in Season Opener After 7-3 Loss to Bears - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Outdueled on Opening Night, Lose 7-6 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Drop Contest to Americans, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Bryan Bickell to be Inducted into IceHogs Ring of Honor - Rockford IceHogs
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season - San Jose Barracuda
- Game #2: Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Morning Skate Report: October 12, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Brett Seney Named IceHogs Team Captain - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Announce 2024-25 Leadership Group - Cleveland Monsters
- Opening Night Game Preview: Bears vs. Monsters, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Phantoms to Open 2024-25 Season - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Justin Holl Recalled, Carter Gylander Reassigned - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Opening Night Preview: Islanders vs. Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Host Division Rival to Open the 2024-25 Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Drop Season Opener Against Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors edge Firebirds, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Cossa Earns 3-0 Shutout Against Milwaukee to Open Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wranglers Fall to Canucks 4-3 - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Come up Short in Season Opener After 7-3 Loss to Bears
- Monsters Announce 2024-25 Leadership Group
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2024-25 Audio Broadcast Schedule
- Monsters Sign Forward Rocco Grimaldi to PTO Contract
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Madison Bowey to PTO Contract