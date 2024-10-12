Monsters Come up Short in Season Opener After 7-3 Loss to Bears

October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







HERSHEY, PA - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 7-3 on Saturday night at Giant Center.

The Bears struck first after a goal from Vincent Iorio at 5:00 of the opening frame leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Rocco Grimaldi scored his first goal as a Monster at 2:11 of the middle frame assisted by Chris Wilkie and Samuel Knazko to even the score. Roman Ahcan put Cleveland ahead with a marker at 11:50 off feeds from Denton Mateychuk and Joseph LaBate, but Hershey's Ethen Frank responded with a power-play tally at 13:07. The Bears added two more goals starting with Bogdan Trineyev at 16:55 followed by another from Frank on the man advantage at 17:42 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 4-2. Frank completed his bid for a hat trick at 5:40 of the third period and Ethan Bear followed it up with a goal for the Bears at 6:11. Denton Mateychuk scored his first professional goal at 12:18 on the power play with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Luca Del Bel Belluz, but Hershey's Luke Philip notched a tally at 19:03 bringing the final score to 7-3.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 24 saves in defeat while Hershey's Hunter Shepard made 28 saves for the win.

The Monsters have a rematch with the Hershey Bears on Sunday, October 13, at 5:00 p.m. at Giant Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 2 1 - - 3

HER 1 3 3 - - 7

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 33 1/4 4/6 12 min / 6 inf

HER 35 2/6 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 28 7 0-1-0

HER Shepard W 30 3 1-0-0

Cleveland Record: 0-1-0-0, T-5th North Division

Hershey Record: 1-0-0-0, T-1st Atlantic Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.