IceHogs Host Division Rival to Open the 2024-25 Season

October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill - The IceHogs open up the 2024-25 season at the BMO Center when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. The matchup will be the first of 11 head-to-head matchups between Rockford and Grand Rapids.

Block Party: The festivities will begin outside the BMO Center with the Opening Night Block Party presented by Hard Rock Casino-Rockford from 4- to 6:30 p.m. The kick-off event will feature local food trucks, fun activities, a t-shirt giveaway, and live music by Chicago- based Dave Matthews Band tribute group, Trippin' Billies. The event will take place at the corner of Main St. and Elm St. with the stage located in Lot 7.

Giveaway: The IceHogs are partnering with Hard Rock Casino- Rockford to present free t-shirts to the first 3,000 fans. The first opportunity to get a free t-shirt will be at the block party.

2023-24 Records:

Rockford IceHogs: 39-26-5-2

Grand Rapids Griffins: 37-23-8-4

Limited Tickets Still Available

Rivalry Renewed:

These two Central Division rivals met in the division semifinals in the 2024 Calder Cup playoffs where Grand Rapids prevailed with a three-games-to-one series win. Rockford had a 6-5-0-1 record against the Griffins in the regular season. Over the past five seasons, these teams have virtually split in half all of their meetings with the IceHogs holding a 22-22-1-1 record over the last five seasons.

Youth Movement:

The IceHogs will have a handful of skaters making their AHL debut this season, with six players gearing up for their first AHL games. Overall, the IceHog's roster consists of 16 players entering either their first or second AHL season. Notable rookies include Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar III, and Landon Slaggert. Ethan Del Mastro and Colton Dach headline the crop of young prospects returning for their second season.

Key Returners:

Rockford will feature a healthy mix of returning veteran players to pair with the youth movement. The 2023-24 team MVP, Brett Seney will look to follow up from his career-best 63-point season a year ago. Brandon Baddock, Louis Crevier, and Austin Strand will provide steady leadership for many of the first- and second-year players in Rockford.

2024-25 Head-to-Head Schedule

Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Nov. 13 @ Grand Rapids 10 a.m.

Jan. 29 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Mar. 15 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Mar. 21 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Mar. 22 @ Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 4 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 16 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

