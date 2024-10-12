Condors edge Firebirds, 2-1

October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (1-0-0, 2pts) went into Coachella Valley (0-1-0, 0pts) and took down the Firebirds on opening night for the second consecutive season, 2-1. Drake Caggiula (1st) opened the scoring in the first frame before Matvey Petrov (1st) notched the eventual game-winner early in the third. Matthew Savoie had an assist in his Condors debut, as did Noah Philp in his return to the team.

Olivier Rodrigue stopped 29 of 30 to pick up the win.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in Ontario Friday at 7 p.m. in rematch of last season's first round playoff series. Bakersfield's home opener is Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. against San Diego.

