Wranglers Fall to Canucks 4-3

October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Despite a third period push, the Wranglers dropped their season opener 4-3 to the Abbotsford Canucks.

Flames prospect Rory Kerins played a key role in the comeback attempt, scoring twice and netting the Wranglers third period marker.

Abbotsford opened the night with three goals scored by Chase Wouters, Sammy Blais, and Danila Klimovich.

Kerins kicked off the Wranglers scoring with a tip into the net off Hunter Brzustewicz, making it 3-1 in the second period for Abbotsford. With the assist, Brzustewicz collected his first professional point.

Tristen Nielsen created a three-goal lead for the Canucks, bringing the score to 4-1 at the end of the second period.

Ilya Solovyov started to close the gap with a quick wrist shot off a draw, putting the Wranglers back up to a 4-2 at the end of the second period.

In the third period, Kerins added his second goal of the night from his own rebounded shot, making it a 4-3 game.

Devin Cooley was between the pipes for the Wranglers and posted 19 saves for the night.

The three stars of the game were Kerins in third, Blais in second, and Nielsen in first.

