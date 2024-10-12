Syracuse Crunch Defeat Belleville Senators, 2-1, in Shootout

October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch's Joel Teasdale and Belleville Senators' Mads Sogaard and Filip Roos on the ice

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Eric Payne) Syracuse Crunch's Joel Teasdale and Belleville Senators' Mads Sogaard and Filip Roos on the ice(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Eric Payne)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators, 2-1, in a shootout at the team's 2024-25 Home Opener tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

After giving up the first goal, Joel Teasdale evened the score in the second period before Jaydon Dureau potted the game-winner in the second round of a shootout.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins earned the win stopping 30-of-31 shots and all three shootout attempts. Mads Sogaard turned aside 27-of-28 shots and 2-of-3 shootout attempts in net for the Senators. The Crunch power play was held scoreless on seven opportunities, while the penalty kill went 3-for-3.

The Senators were first on the board late in the opening frame. After a shot went wide, Zack Ostapchuk grabbed the puck in the left corner and passed it behind the net to Garrett Pilon. Pilon quickly centered a feed for Jan Jenik to score from in front of the crease.

Syracuse tied the game halfway through the middle frame on an odd-man rush. Lucas Edmonds skated the puck down the left wing before sending a last-minute feed across the slot for Teasdale to chip in.

The teams remained tied through the end of regulation and the overtime period to send the game to a shootout. Dureau scored the only goal of the three-round shootout in the second round to give the Crunch the win.

Syracuse is back in action when they travel to face the Laval Rocket on Friday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: The Crunch have won their last three Home Openers.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.