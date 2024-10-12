Syracuse Crunch Defeat Belleville Senators, 2-1, in Shootout
October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
Syracuse Crunch's Joel Teasdale and Belleville Senators' Mads Sogaard and Filip Roos on the ice
(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Eric Payne)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators, 2-1, in a shootout at the team's 2024-25 Home Opener tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
After giving up the first goal, Joel Teasdale evened the score in the second period before Jaydon Dureau potted the game-winner in the second round of a shootout.
Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins earned the win stopping 30-of-31 shots and all three shootout attempts. Mads Sogaard turned aside 27-of-28 shots and 2-of-3 shootout attempts in net for the Senators. The Crunch power play was held scoreless on seven opportunities, while the penalty kill went 3-for-3.
The Senators were first on the board late in the opening frame. After a shot went wide, Zack Ostapchuk grabbed the puck in the left corner and passed it behind the net to Garrett Pilon. Pilon quickly centered a feed for Jan Jenik to score from in front of the crease.
Syracuse tied the game halfway through the middle frame on an odd-man rush. Lucas Edmonds skated the puck down the left wing before sending a last-minute feed across the slot for Teasdale to chip in.
The teams remained tied through the end of regulation and the overtime period to send the game to a shootout. Dureau scored the only goal of the three-round shootout in the second round to give the Crunch the win.
Syracuse is back in action when they travel to face the Laval Rocket on Friday.
Crunchables: The Crunch have won their last three Home Openers.
