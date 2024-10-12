Bruins Edge Islanders, 3-2

October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Pierre Engvall scored the first goal of a new season and Brian Pinho converted on a shorthanded rush Saturday night, but the Bridgeport Islanders (0-1-0-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, fell to the Providence Bruins (1-1-0-0) in a 3-2 final on Opening Night at Total Mortgage Arena.

Despite outshooting the Bruins 30-20, the Islanders faced the hot hand of goaltender Michael DiPietro, who was perfect in the first and third periods. DiPietro stopped 28 shots overall in his season debut.

Marcus Hogberg turned back 17 shots in his Bridgeport debut.

The Bruins opened the scoring just 4:22 into the contest when Vinni Lettieri capitalized on a shot from the right hash marks. It was Letteri's second goal in as many games to begin the season. Providence carried its lead into the early stages of the second period.

A packed house of 4,772 fans were treated to an offensive explosion in the second period, as both teams combined for three goals. It started just 1:45 into the frame when Alex Jefferies sent the puck to the front of the net where Engvall was waiting. Engvall tapped a shot under DiPietro's left pad to make it 1-1. It was his first goal in the AHL since Nov. 17, 2019, with Toronto. Hudson Fasching was also credited with an assist.

Jeffery Viel answered at the 9:07 mark with a wrister past Hogberg, putting Providence back on top 2-1. However, it took the Islanders less than three minutes to respond, which they did so shorthanded after Fredrik Karlstrom was assessed a double minor for high-sticking. Pinho raced ahead joining Liam Foudy on a two-on-one rush and redirected a cross-ice pass to make it 2-2.

Jordan Oesterle's goal at 3:56 of the third put Providence ahead 3-2 and stood as the game winner.

The Islanders finished the night 0-for-3 on the power play, but an impressive 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Cam Thiesing and Isaiah George made their professional debuts on Saturday, and Calle Odelius played his first AHL game.

