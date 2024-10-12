Brett Seney Named IceHogs Team Captain

October 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, announced today their leadership group for the 2024-25 season. Center Brett Seney was named the team's captain after sporting an "A" throughout the last campaign. Forward Cole Guttman and defenseman Isaak Phillips were selected as the IceHogs' assistant captains to start the campaign.

Seney is fresh off his best year as a professional, setting a career-high with 63 points and tying his career-high 23 goals. The 28-year-old earned team MVP honors last season after leading the club in goals, assists, power play goals (11) and game-winning goals (5).

The London, Ontario native is entering his seventh pro season and third year in Rockford. Seney has recorded 117 points (46g, 71a) throughout his time with the IceHogs and skated in 11 games over the last two years with the Blackhawks.

Guttman will wear an "A" for the IceHogs this season in his third year with the team. From Northridge, California Guttman split time between Rockford and Chicago last year, skating in 39 games with the IceHogs and 27 contests with the Blackhawks. The 2017 Tampa Bay Lightning sixth-round draft selection spent four years at the University of Denver and captained the Pioneers his senior season, leading them to the NCAA Frozen Four Championship.

Phillips was selected as an IceHogs' assistant captain for the second straight season. The 23-year-old defenseman played 33 games with Chicago in the previous year and spent 29 games in the AHL with Rockford. Tonight's season opener will mark Isaak's fifth season in an IceHogs' uniform after he was selected by the Hawks in the fifth round of the 2020 draft.

Opening Night - Saturday, Oct. 12

The IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 p.m. to kick off the 2024-25 season on Saturday, Oct. 12. Come early for the block party starting at 4 p.m. featuring the Trippin' Billies and see our reigning MVP, fan favorites and more take the BMO Center ice for the first time this season. Get your tickets now!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.