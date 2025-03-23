Poturalski Notches Natty Hatty to Lead Barracuda Past Condors
March 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
Bakersfield, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (31-21-4-4) fell behind 3-0 in the first period on Saturday at the Dignity Health Arena but stormed back with a season-high eight goals, upending the Bakersfield Condors (26-24-6-4), 8-6. In the win, Andrew Poturalski scored a natural hat trick in the third period, reaching 30 goals for the first time in his career. Poturalski (3+1=4) and Danil Gushchin (2+2=4) each collected four points.
In the beginning frame, the Condors would jump out to a 3-0 lead in the opening seven minutes. First, Connor Corcoran (2) put home a rebound as he charged the net at 3:33. Two minutes later, at 5:54, the Condors made it 2-0 on the power play as Connor Carrick (15) snapped in a high slot shot. A minute and six seconds after that, Seth Griffith (18) sniped in his team's third goal at the seven-minute mark. The Barracuda would calm the waters and get on the board during a delayed penalty at 8:40 when Braden Hache (2) put in a rebound. At 12:10, Walker Duehr (14) walked around a sprawled-out Condors' defender and went upstairs to make it a 3-2 score.
In the second, Bakersfield went back up by two as Cam Dineen (6) ripped a shot off a Cuda defender and in at 6:50. Late in the second, down 4-2, the Barracuda would score three times in a minute and 19 seconds to take their first lead. At 17:39, Gushchin (23) made it goals in his last four when he beat Collin Delia through the five-hole on a breakaway. 26 seconds later, he blasted in a one-timer from the right dot. 52 seconds after that, Ethan Cardwell (10) gave the Barracuda their first lead on a two-on-one.
In the third, with the Barracuda leading 5-4, the Condors scored 20 seconds apart to go up 6-5 as Dineen (7) and Noah Philp (13) found the back of the net. Less than two minutes later, on the power play, Poturalski (28) leveled the score as he cleaned up a loose puck just off the crease. Later in the frame, back on the advantage, Poturalski (29) blasted in the go-ahead goal from the right flank at 15:35. Potuarlski (30) completed the hat trick and win at 19:39 with an empty netter.
