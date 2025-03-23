Brogan Rafferty Returns to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings reassigned defenseman Brogan Rafferty to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Rafferty last saw action in the NHL during the 2020-21 season with the Vancouver Canucks, competing in one game and collecting his first NHL point with an assist. The 29-year-old has played in three NHL games throughout his career all with Vancouver, showing a career-high two appearances in 2018-19. Rafferty has 19 points (6-13-19), 17 penalty minutes and a minus-six rating in 50 games with the Griffins this season. Last campaign, Rafferty suited up for 62 regular-season games with Grand Rapids and logged 29 points (4-25-29), eight penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. Throughout his career, the sixth-year pro has 168 points (30-138-168), 115 penalty minutes and a plus-41 rating in 306 AHL outings. Rafferty was an undrafted prospect out of Quinnipiac University, compiling 65 points (10-55-65) and 100 penalty minutes in 116 games in the NCAA from 2016-19.

