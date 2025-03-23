Brogan Rafferty Returns to Griffins
March 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings reassigned defenseman Brogan Rafferty to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Rafferty last saw action in the NHL during the 2020-21 season with the Vancouver Canucks, competing in one game and collecting his first NHL point with an assist. The 29-year-old has played in three NHL games throughout his career all with Vancouver, showing a career-high two appearances in 2018-19. Rafferty has 19 points (6-13-19), 17 penalty minutes and a minus-six rating in 50 games with the Griffins this season. Last campaign, Rafferty suited up for 62 regular-season games with Grand Rapids and logged 29 points (4-25-29), eight penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. Throughout his career, the sixth-year pro has 168 points (30-138-168), 115 penalty minutes and a plus-41 rating in 306 AHL outings. Rafferty was an undrafted prospect out of Quinnipiac University, compiling 65 points (10-55-65) and 100 penalty minutes in 116 games in the NCAA from 2016-19.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Brogan Rafferty
(Nicolas Carrillo)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025
- Stars Defeat Wolves Again to Clinch Playoff Spot - Texas Stars
- Wolves Defeated by Stars 5-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Texas Stars Clinch Playoff Spot for the Fourth Straight Season - Texas Stars
- Admirals Secure Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Milwaukee Admirals
- Senators Edged by Monsters in Matinee Nail-Biter at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Furious First Leads Penguins Past Islanders, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Poulin's Strong Effort Not enough to Beat Pens - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Edge Senators 2-1 in Intense Sunday Matinee - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Defeated by Americans, 4-3. - Utica Comets
- Firebirds Snap Losing Streak with Win over Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wolf Pack Sign D Jackson Dorrington to Amateur Tryout Agreement - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Brogan Rafferty Returns to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #61: Tucson Roadrunners (29-26-3-2) at Colorado Eagles (36-16-5-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preview: Islanders vs. Penguins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Poturalski Notches Natty Hatty to Lead Barracuda Past Condors - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Can't Close Out San Jose In Front Of 7,047 - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.