Game Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 5 p.m.
March 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors and San Jose play for the eighth and final time in the 2024-25 regular season. Bakersfield is 4-3-0 against the Barracuda.
LOOKING BACK
Despite racing out to a 3-0 lead seven minutes in, carrying a 4-2 lead late into the second, and reclaiming a 6-5 lead in the third period, the Condors could not close out San Jose and fell 8-6 last night. Connor Corcoran opened the scoring while Cam Dineen and Seth Griffith each had three points on the night.
NEW HIGH WATER MARK
Connor Carrick scored his 15th goal of the season on Wednesday, adding to his own Condors AHL record for goals in a season by a d-man. He is second among AHL d-men with 161 shots.
CAM THE MAN
Carrick's defensive partner, Cam Dineen, had a two goals and an assist last night to get to 35 points (7g-28a) in 51 games. Brad Hunt has the Condors team record for scoring by a d-man with 41 points in 2015-16. He fired a season-high 10 shots last night.
HAMMER TIME
James Hamblin had an assist on Dineen's 5-5 goal. He has points in four straight games (3g-3a).
LOVE THE DRAKE
Drake Caggiula added two assists last night and since February 7, he has been held without a point in just three of his last 19 games. He has 23 points (11g-12a) over that stretch and is sixth in league scoring. His +20 is second among AHL forwards.
NEAR THE TOP
Two of the top scorers in the AHL went toe-to-toe last night. Condors captain Seth Griffith pulled into a tie for second in the league scoring race with his third three-point game of the season (1g-2a). He is 10 points behind leading scorer Andrew Poturalski who had a natural hat trick and four points on the night.
POWERED UP
The Condors power play has scored in three straight games, going 3/10 (30.0%). Hamblin scored twice on the power play in Colorado while Carrick had the team's man advantage goal last night.
OLLIE THE STOPPER
Tonight's expected starter, Olivier Rodrigue, is 3-1-0 with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage against San Jose this season.
HIGH SCORING AFFAIR
The 14 combined goals last night were the second most in the Condors AHL history. Bakersfield beat San Diego 8-7 via a shootout in November earlier this year.
WORKING OVERTIME
The Condors have gone past regulation 18 times this season. Only Toronto and Cleveland (19) have been to overtime more than Bakersfield. The Condors are 5-6 in overtime and 4-3 in shootouts.
PACIFIC OUTLOOK
Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is two points back of seventh-place Tucson with a game in hand. The Roadrunners lost 6-2 last night to the Eagles. (Click here for the playoff primer)
SCOUTING SAN JOSE
San Jose is 19-7-4 at home this season. Danil Gushchin scored twice last night and has eight goals in his last eight games. He has multiple points in his last four games and 13 points over his last six.
UP NEXT
The Condors return home for three home games on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
