Wranglers Split Double Header with Firebirds
March 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers fell 4-2 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday.
Martin Frk and Lucas Ciona scored for Calgary.
Coachella struck first, with Ben Meyers finding the back of the net early in the first period.
The Firebirds extended their lead in the second, as Max Lajoie potted another to make it 2-0.
Ryan Winterton added a third goal in the third period, but the Wranglers fought back, with Frk getting them on the board, rifling a shot past Firebirds' netminder Nikke Kokko following a slick pass from Rory Kerins.
David Goyette added another for the visitors before Lucas Ciona redirected a shot from Sam Honzek to round out the scoring.
