Preview: Islanders vs. Penguins

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (14-40-4-3) continue a three-game homestand at 3 p.m. this afternoon, facing the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (34-18-7-1) in their 30th home game of the season. The Islanders are looking to build off of a strong start to the weekend following their 4-1 victory against the Springfield Thunderbirds last night. Adam Beckman scored twice and Henrik Tikkanen (6-16-3) made 21 saves, while Chris Terry became the 12th player in AHL history to reach 800 career points. Terry had one goal and one assist for his team-leading 19th multi-point performance of the season, and his fifth in the last eight games. Today, Bridgeport attempts to string together back-to-back home wins for the first time this season.

ISLANDERS VS. PENGUINS

Today's game marks the fifth of six meetings between the Islanders and Penguins this season, and the second of three in Connecticut. Bridgeport will host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton one more time on Sunday, Apr. 13. The Islanders are 1-2-0-1 against Pittsburgh's affiliate this season, but logged one point in a shootout loss at home on Oct. 30. Bridgeport also skated to a 5-2 win in Pennsylvania on Nov. 16. However, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has won two consecutive meetings in shutout fashion including a 3-0 result in their last tilt on Feb. 7 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Brian Pinho (2g, 3a) and Ville Koivunen (1g, 4a) lead all players in the series with five points in four games.

VIEW FROM WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON

The Penguins have rotated wins and losses through their last seven games (4-3-0-0), but are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory against the Hershey Bears at home last night. Avery Hayes scored the game-winner at 2:09 of OT, while 21-year-old rookie forward Atley Calvert had both Penguins' goals in regulation. Twenty-year-old rookie goaltender Sergei Murashov made 24 saves to improve to 10-0-0 on the season. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is tied for third in the Atlantic Division with Charlotte (76 points), just one point behind Providence and seven points behind Hershey. Ville Koivunen leads the club in scoring with 53 points (20g, 33a) in 60 games, which is tied for seventh in the AHL, and leads all rookies.

SACRED HEART'S DORRINGTON SIGNS ATO

The Bridgeport Islanders announced Thursday that the club has signed Max Dorrington to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO). The 23-year-old forward completed his fifth and final collegiate season earlier this month, setting career highs in goals (12), assists (10), points (22) and games played (38) with Sacred Heart University. He ranked fifth on the Pioneers in scoring and was tied for fourth in goals. A native of North Reading, Mass., Dorrington spent each of the previous four seasons with St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., recording 34 points (17g, 17a) in 117 games.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS SIGN VEREMYEV

The New York Islanders announced Friday that Gleb Veremyev has signed a two-year, entry-level deal beginning next season. The Sayreville, N.J. native scored 17 points (9g, 8a) in 37 games during his junior season at Colorado College this year. He skated in 88 games over three seasons for the Tigers, totaling 52 points (26g, 26a). Veremyev has also joined Bridgeport on an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

QUICK HITS

Chris Terry has 11 points (3g, 8a) in his last eight games... He is tied for second in the AHL's scoring race (59 points), tied for third in assists (40), and tied for third in power-play points (24)... New York Islanders' second-round draft pick (#54) in 2024, Jesse Pulkkinen, has been reassigned to Bridgeport from JYP (Liiga).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (32-28-9): Last: 4-3 OTL vs. Calgary, yesterday -- Next: Tomorrow vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Worcester Railers (30-27-2-4): Last: 5-4 OTW vs. Trois-Rivieres yesterday -- Next: Today vs. Trois-Rivieres, 3:05 p.m. ET

