Admirals Secure Calder Cup Playoff Berth

March 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals are back in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Ads punched their ticket to the post-season by virtue of the Iowa Wild loss to Ontario today. Milwaukee is the third team in the AHL to qualify for the playoffs and the second in the Western Conference. The dates, times, and opponent for Milwaukee are still to be determined.

The Admirals are currently in second place in the Central Division with a 32-20-5-6 record, good for 75 points. They have nine games to go in the regular season, which concludes on Friday, April 18th against Chicago.

This is the 19th time since joining the American Hockey League in 2001 that the Ads have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs. They have reached the Western Conference Finals each of the past two seasons have made it past the first round of the playoffs for three straight years for the first time in team history. Milwaukee won their only Calder Cup Championship back in 2004 and went back to the Finals in 2006.

